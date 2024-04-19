The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

A cowgirl's dream: Whitney Spicer's 'Further West' exhibition rides into town

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated April 19 2024 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The walls of Jumbled, Orange, will feature at least 25 pieces by the incredible artist Whitney Spicer, Manildra, in May. Picture by Pip Brett.
The walls of Jumbled, Orange, will feature at least 25 pieces by the incredible artist Whitney Spicer, Manildra, in May. Picture by Pip Brett.

It's quite remarkable how a canvas, confined within four corners, can harbor such profound and potent meaning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.