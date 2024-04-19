A cowgirl's dream: Whitney Spicer's 'Further West' exhibition rides into town

It's quite remarkable how a canvas, confined within four corners, can harbor such profound and potent meaning.
From the tranquillity of neutral tones to the intensity of vibrant hues, each brushstroke unfolds a world of imagination, emotion and insight.
Art makes us feel, but great art transforms the understanding and connection we have with ourselves and the world around us.
Enter Whitney Spicer, Manildra, a rural mother of three and artist who fearlessly pushes boundaries and unequivocally transcends mere expression.
But more importantly, for those who share a connection or love for rural and regional Australia, her art reminds you of home.
While Whitney's work exudes talent, she never planned to pursue art professionally.
"I was actually an accountant in Orange until I had my first child Finley and I started painting again," she said.
"I painted through high school and it was just a hobby until the local gallery in Orange had an open call for artworks and I put some pieces in and they all sold. It just organically grew from there."
"I used to do bookkeeping for Pip Brett, the founder of Jumbled, [Orange], and she saw my work and asked if I wanted to put some pieces in store.
"Having that exposure through Jumbled definitely helped me move from a hobby to a career.
"I don't regret accounting, it is a great skill to have but I'd much prefer to have my art on the walls than do the books."
When Whitney picked the brush back up she predominately painted landscapes and farm animals before slipping into still life.
"I got a bit bored with the pears and I'm always trying to challenge myself so I went back to landscapes last year to see how they would go," she said.
"You just don't know how they will be received because people expect you to keep creating similar pieces.
"So I asked Pip to put one of my horse pieces in Jumbled and she was a bit funny about it because she doesn't like horses, but she said she'd give it a go, and it sold that weekend.
"It was a bit of a gamble but it has paid off. You can only paint so many apples and pears, it is much nicer painting country scenes."
Each month Jumbled features an artist, and during May Whitney's exhibition 'Further West' will proudly hang from the walls.
From boots and horses to cowboys and country gals, Whitney's exhibition is inspired by western country culture.
"I did a similar exhibition in Tamworth last year called 'West' and it was a smaller collection that had more muted and realistic tones such as green and browns," she said.
"However since I've been adding more pieces into Jumbled, I've added pink sky's and been a bit more playful with colour.
"I've taken it further so I've called this exhibition 'Further West' as it is a continuation and a play on words."
'Further West' will be the largest collection Whitney has sold through Jumbled with at least 25 pieces expected to be included in the line up.
"Country is cool again, it is on film and in fashion but now I think it is being accepted more in art," she said.
"I don't paint to trends, but this trend is accepting of where I want to go with my work so it is a nice coincidence.
"The exhibition is a bit sexy, gritty and raw but I'm excited about it as I'm modernising a bit with colour.
"I like that rural people in Australia will relate to my work but it is also fun to introduce that to the more populated areas in the city."
A majority of Whitney's work previously sold through Jumbled has been purchased by rural women in Western NSW.
"I've just been dripping it through this year to see how it would be received so it will be interesting to see where the exhibition pieces end up," she said.
"So far, most of my work has ended up in places like Nyngan and Tamworth so it is nice to see it stay rural.
"I know a lady in Nyngan has bought some pieces and this has opened another avenue for me as I'm now doing some work for the Nyngan Hotel.
"My work definitely appeals to women in the west, bit it is also artwork that men are more included in as well because a country landscape or a horse is something they can also relate to."
When asked if she had a favourite piece in the upcoming exhibition Whitney said the largest of the collection 'Red Dirt Pink Dust' had a special spot, but she loves them all.
While the beginning of 2024 has been spent creating 'Further West', Whitney has some exciting plans on the horizon.
Recently she's branched her work into fashion and accessories such as graphic tees, sarongs, linen tea towels and phone cases.
"Not everyone can afford or wants to invest in an original piece so it is nice to have options for people to experience your art," Whitney said.
"The next thing I'm going to do is pursue that into a label called 'Farmer by Whitney' and it is going to have accessories, bandannas, belts and t-shirts so I can combine my art with fashion.
"I wanted to do fashion after school but I didn't have the guts to do it. Everything happens for reason but I love that I can intertwine my art into fashion to see it in a more tactile product."
Whitney's story is a beacon of inspiration, illustrating the profound impact of putting your hand up, trusting in yourself and following your heart.
All works included in the 'Further West' exhibition will be available for purchase via Jumbled online on Sunday May 5.
For more information on 'Further West' visit Whitney Spicer on Instagram or via her website.
