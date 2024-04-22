Letters to the editor | Carbon capture and storage, WoolPoll and over capitalisation in renewables

Do you have a letter to the editor you would like to submit for consideration?
George King ("Choose a side", Letters, The Land, April 18) makes a good point: "Pumping industrial waste into the Great Artesian Basin in the name of carbon capture and storage" is a kind of lunacy.
Mining giant Glencore is seeking approval in the Federal Court for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility which would inject carbon dioxide into Australia's largest underground freshwater system, the Artesian Basin.
The National Farmers Federation is opposed.
The failed CCS experiment continues to receive billions in subsidies. It is used by fossil fuel companies to exploit oil reserves, but more generally is cited as an emissions reduction solution.
This is simply not the case. It is a fossil-fuel-intensive experiment involving injection of carbon dioxide underground; it is replete with environmental risks such as chemical seepage into groundwater and the atmosphere.
We should all get behind the NFF and call out this destructive technology, and save "the greatest water resource in the driest continent on Earth".
FIONA COLIN, Malvern East, Vic.
I read with great disappointment "Levy choices to shape AWI future spend" (The Land, April 11, p13).
The reason is if we can't get the wool off the sheep (i.e. shearer training), or have customers wanting to purchase woollen products (because of positives like wool's eco credentials) then we have got nothing.
I understand this is a deliberate move to try and shock growers into raising the wool levy back to two per cent, which would boost Australian Wool Innovation's revenue, however, when you look at where the current wool market is, you have to ask the question, what has AWI been doing with the income it receives now to increase the value of all wools?
End customers, not brand names are who Woolmark needs to be reaching. It is all well and good to talk to fashion brands and tell them about wool, but their loyalty is to the gross margin for the business, not to a particular fibre. The customer needs to understand and want to buy wool before they enter the store.
Wool is, and always will be the best renewable, environmentally friendly fibre, as long as the product environmental footprint (PEF), and the full carbon cycle (including the carbon sequestration of pasture utilising CO2 and the carbon stored in wool) is calculated correctly.
And that requires AWI and wool producers (WPA) to be fighting for us.
One of the problems with AWI is it is Merino centric, on the finer end.
What is truly being promoted with the broad wools?
I know there is a global oversupply of crossbred wools, but globally, Australian wools are recognised as higher quality, and AWI along with AWEX should be highlighting to growers of the broader wools that if they actually classed these wool types properly, these wools would be preferred over the rest, which is low quality and no care at all at shearing, thus bringing a higher auction price.
Meanwhile, where is AWI's push on wool floor coverings? Or home and commercial acoustics and insulation? Or bedding? Or anywhere else woven and non-woven textiles are used wool can be used.
AWI should be as obsessed with wool and its applications as Charles Goodyear was about rubber. It was said he had everything made from rubber including a rubber wallet, which never had any money in it, because he put it into rubber manufacturing.
I hope the line "we know that natural fibres are very much in favour but its not being reflected in the auction room" is not a parallel to the attitudes of the Australian Wool Corporation (AWC) in late 1990, when that organisation was telling growers everything was well with the wool market, nothing to worry about here, despite the processing sector, and even many growers knowing that was not the case.
There a many positives in the global sheep meat market currently, with increased tonnages to a broader market base, which bides well for the future.
However, how can we maintain the optimism and opportunities that we have when we also get a doom and gloom column from James Jackson, "big squeeze could see lights out on industry" (The Land, April 18, p23).
Labour shortages are genuine across the country and the workforce has changed for many industries after the totally unnecessary COVID restrictions, but to talk about sheep farmers measuring profitability in cents per DSE is an irresponsible exaggeration, and if some are running things that tight, it is not the price of a tag, or a vaccine, it's the business model they are running that's the problem.
To also claim sheep that are unmulesed and require double crutching, fly preventative chemicals, or are chasing woke markets, is nonsense and insulting to those of us who have made the change. Speaking from my own business' perspective, we have not changed genetics at all, yet are still breeding a wool-focused animal that cuts a high weight of dense, traditional, fine wool, and using no fly preventative chemicals.
We simply cull the sheep that get fly blown, and that has been the case for many decades.
Mr Jackson, meanwhile, has certainly raised a lot of issues which have arisen from government involvement.
This includes the high cost of labour and processing (the handy work of union involvement), growers choosing not to mules, and the cost of no competition on the OJD vaccine, but he doesn't really offer any solutions, so I'm perplexed as to what he is trying to achieve.
FLOYD LEGGE, Cudal.
The government's recently announced $1 billion investment in funding "home grown solar panels" in principle sounds like a great idea.
The idealism backing the government's announcement is that for the first time ever Australia will be manufacturing the lion's share of the solar panel infrastructure required to meet an obviously ever increasing demand for solar power, everywhere in Australia.
Trouble is, the $1 billion "taxpayer funded" price tag equates to sheer, gross over capitalisation into an industry which is already healthily funded by private equity and shareholders to be able to boost manufacture of solar power infrastructure quite substantially, without any government handouts.
In view of that, the government's $1 billion dollar funding into the industry would appear to be a copious waste of taxpayer's money.
Fair enough, if there was a lack of private enterprise financial backers, including electricity retailers, to manufacture "x" amount more solar panels which are required to meet the government's political renewable energy targets, there would be some degree of equity in what has been put forward by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen.
But the reality is there is not a lack of them.
Albo and Bowen need to understand if you invest more into something than what it can ever pay you back or what it could ever be worth, you have over-capitalised.
Yes, they have over capitalised, to the tune of probably at least $800 million.
Instead of pledging to over capitalise that astronomical sum of money into an industry which is already plush with investment dollars from private enterprise, what Mr Albanese and Mr Bowen should have pledged was to invoke legislation to outlaw new solar farms on all prime pastoral and arable farming land in Australia, from this time onwards and forevermore.
TIM BALDRICK, Laidley, Qld.
