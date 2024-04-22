The Land
Home/Opinion

Letters to the editor | Carbon capture and storage, WoolPoll and over capitalisation in renewables

April 22 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What else could Australian Wool Innovation be doing to get shoppers to recognise wool's credentials and want to buy wool as they walk into a store, asks Cudal wool producer Floyd Legge. Picture by Shutterstock.
What else could Australian Wool Innovation be doing to get shoppers to recognise wool's credentials and want to buy wool as they walk into a store, asks Cudal wool producer Floyd Legge. Picture by Shutterstock.

Do you have a letter to the editor you would like to submit for consideration?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.