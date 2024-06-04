JBS confirms Thousand Guineas Shorthorn program 'commercially unviable'

The major lotfeeding company that formerly paid a premium for Shorthorn cattle confirmed the popular Thousand Guineas program has been discontinued as it was no longer commercially viable.
JBS Australia's Thousand Guineas program had targeted restaurants and required an AusMeat marbling score of 2+ or higher.
In a producer forum at Coonamble today (Tuesday), JBS northern livestock buyer Keith Hammond, Dubbo, was asked by an audience member about the decision to end the program.
Mr Hammond said it was no longer commercially viable.
"We were killing about 300 to 400 (Shorthorn) steers a week - we kill 5500 to 6000 grain-fed steers a week (in total)," he said.
"It got down to five per cent of the business and commercially they couldn't justify the return of what they were getting for a Shorthorn carcase for the energy and the time and the effort put in by the feedlots."
He said the program began under Australian Meat Holdings, and at the time he was "slightly surprised" the company chose to develop the brand given it would only ever be 5pc to 10pc of its kill.
"At the time they wanted a point of difference. Every other meat company had an Angus box - no one had a Shorthorn product," he said.
"They took it, they ran with it, but in the end it became commercially unviable."
In its newsletter to members last week, Shorthorn Beef said it was "disappointed in the decision from JBS to pause cattle going into the Thousand Guineas brand", but was in the process of identifying other opportunities.
"The Shorthorn Beef board have been in serious 'commercial in confidence' discussions with several major meat processing and feedlot businesses over the past six months," it read.
"The aim of these discussions has been to open market opportunities for Shorthorn genetics that allow access into premium export brands.
"These businesses acknowledge and want to capitalise on the eating quality of Shorthorn genetics to the consumer and provide a point of differentiation in their existing brands."
It said one of the organisations would process grain-fed Shorthorn cattle in the coming months. Shorthorn Beef would work closely with the processor when results were analysed.
"We know that the consumer is very keen to see Shorthorn product back on their menus and this no doubt creates demand for our product," it said.
Earlier this year, Australian Shorthorns - the official administrator of the Beef Shorthorn herd books - sent a letter to its members advising them of the company's decision to discontinue the program.
In the letter, president Peter Falls, Finley, said while he was confident JBS would continue to buy Shorthorns, it was a disappointing decision about the program.
"Members have enthusiastically supported the program by supplying JBS with top class cattle suitable for the branded product, and Australian Shorthorns itself has done much to promote sales to JBS," it read.
"It is the discontinuance of the branded product which is disappointing."
At last year's Shorthorn National Show and Sale dinner at Dubbo, JBS' then feedlot livestock manager, Jason Carswell, also had noted in his presentation that as many as 30 per cent of the cattle were not making the marbling grade according to company kill data.
The former employee said at the time the premium would be reduced as a result.
