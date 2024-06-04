The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

JBS confirms Thousand Guineas Shorthorn program 'commercially unviable'

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated June 4 2024 - 5:56pm, first published 5:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JBS northern livestock buyer Keith Hammond, Dubbo. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
JBS northern livestock buyer Keith Hammond, Dubbo. Picture by Rebecca Nadge

The major lotfeeding company that formerly paid a premium for Shorthorn cattle confirmed the popular Thousand Guineas program has been discontinued as it was no longer commercially viable.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.