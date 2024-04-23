Immaculate bull claims supreme at 55th Murray Grey National Show and Sale

A bull built for the long haul claimed the supreme exhibit title at the 55th Murray Grey National Show and Sale.
Ganado Too Cool, exhibited by Courtney Hazeldene, Ganado Murray Greys, Bendigo, Vic, rose to the top of the 27 animals on display on March 20 in Albury, under the eye of judge Lochie McLauchlan, Mortlake, Vic.
Earlier sashed champion led bull, the 20-month-old grey bull competed against the grand champion led female, unled female and unled bull for the top ribbon.
He weighed 802 kilograms and measured a scrotal size of 38 centimetres, while recording a fat scan of 15 millimetres at the rump and 13mm on the rib.
Mr McLauchlan said he was stoked with the bull.
"When you get that bull profiled he looks immaculate," he said.
"I love the topline on this bull and the outlook of him, along with his shape and he stands on good feet and legs.
"I think he is structurally sound, he's a bull that is built for the long haul."
Ms Hazeldene said she knew when Too Cool was a calf he would be something special.
"I found a post that I had on Instagram when he was a couple of months old," she said.
"I wrote on there 'this is a bull that you should be looking out for in the future' and sure enough he has developed into an absolutely sensational bull.
"He is probably one of the best bulls that has come out of Ganado in terms of structural integrity, natural balance and just overall thickness.
"There's not many bulls with natural carcase, topline and structure that are around, so he needed no real special treatment.
"There were some other bulls there I thought might have given him a bit of competition and certainly you never go in there expecting to win supreme."
Ms Hazeldene said the win was amazing with it being her first supreme at the national show and sale, while Too Cool has previously won supreme Murray Grey exhibit at the Royal Melbourne Show and grand champion interbreed bull at the Bendigo show as a junior last year.
Lakota Lydia U7 exhibited by Lakota Livestock, Stockport, SA, was awarded grand champion led female.
Sired by Carrsview Quote Logan Q35, the 14-month-old silver heifer was the first Lydia female to be offered for sale by the stud, weighing 410kg with an eye muscle area measurement of 73cm sq.
Mr McLaughlan said he admired the style Lydia U7 had to offer.
"She's super sweet made," he said.
"She is nicely fronted."
The reserve champion led bull was awarded to Carrsview Testament T57, exhibited by Jo and Neil Carr, Carrsview Murray Greys, Mount Torrens, SA, while Ganado Topaz, exhibited by Ganado Murray Greys, was sashed reserve champion led female.
In the unled classes, Garranggi Top Gun, a black 20-month-old, Monterey Qantas Q18 son, exhibited by Andrew and Tracy Caire, Moorilla Rise Murray Greys, Mount Torrens, SA, was sashed grand champion unled bull.
Reserve champion unled bull was awarded to Eylwarra Sands Touch Down T76, exhibited by Nigel and Tracey Eylward, Eylwarra Sands Murray Greys, Lucindale, SA.
A seven-year-old cow, Arkie Peggy-Sue N34, was sashed grand champion unled female, exhibited by Geoff and Kate Buick Arki Murray Greys, Western Flat, SA, with a grey bull calf beside her sired by Monterey Pharoah P28.
Eylwarra Sands Queen R13 was awarded reserve champion unled female, exhibited by Eylwarra Sands Murray Greys, Lucindale, SA.
