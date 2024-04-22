Repeat buyers support Challambi Charolais production sale

Bulls with displaying positive fat estimated breeding values were in demand at the 2nd Annual Challambi Charolais Productions Plus Bull and Female sale online on Friday April 20.
Challambi Toronto claimed the top-price bull title and was purchased by repeat buyers for the stud, Mount Olive Pastoral, Narranderra, for $8000.
The 20-month-old, red factor Palgrove Hannibal son weighed 750 kilograms, while also ranking in the top one per cent of the breed with rib and rump fat estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +3.2 and +4.3, respectively.
He continued the high percentile values with an eye muscle area (EMA) figure of +2.7, carcase weight value of +29, milk figure of +13, and 400 day weight figure of +37, all being in the top 10pc.
QPL agent Jordan Arthur purchased Toronto along with three other bulls from the draft on behalf of Mount Olive Pastoral, said the bull suited the direction of the operations breeding program.
"The high growth, hybrid vigour and extra softness in the bull will help their program," he said.
The operation runs 140 Angus breeders with the aim to turn the calves off into the grassfed market.
The pastoral company was also the volume buyer, averaging $5625 across the four bulls purchased.
Yerong Creek based stud Talgoona Charolais secured the second top-priced bull, Challambi Tacoma for $6000.
Also sired by Palgrove Hannibal, the 20-month-old bull tipped the scales weighing 752kg.
He was out of Challambi Highness M9, who goes back to the sire LT Venture and recorded five EBVs in the top 5pc, including intramuscular fat (IMF) with a figure of +1.2, rib and rump fats with figures of +2.7 and +3.3, respectively, along with a carcase weight value of +31 and a milk value of +13.
He also recorded 200, 400 and 600 day growth values in the top 10pc, along with an EMA value of +4.1.
In the heifer portion of the catalogue one of the highlights was Challambi Highness T31 and Challambi Caarol T44 who were purchased by Tasmanian stud, Pine Park Charolais, Port Sorell, both for $3000.
Highness T31, was the third heaviest heifer in the draft weighing 542kg and ranked in the to 1pc with an rump fat value of +4, along with an IMF value of +1.3.
She also ranked in the top 5pc with a rib fat figure of +2.8 and top 10pc with a gestation length value of -5.3.
Sired by the New Zealand sire Silverstream Frampton F17, Challambi Caarol T44, weighed 530kg, also ranking in the top 1pc for 400 and 600 day weight values of +45 and +66, respectively and with a carcase weight value of +37.
Caarol T44 also displayed traits in the top 5pc, including 200 day weight with a value of +23 and a mature cow weight of +66.
Michael Coleman and Shandell Filmer, Ashendelle Charolais, Kerang, Vic, purchased a red factor heifer, Challambi Isabella T38 for $3000.
Sired by Rosedale Quantum Leap, the 20-month-old heifer displayed a calving ease daughters EBV of +4.6, placing her in the top 20pc and a birthweight of -1.6, ranking her in the top 15pc.
Challambi Charolais stud principal Nigel Spink said he was pleased to see the sale supported by repeat purchasers within the Upper Murray region.
QPL Livestock agent Jordan Arthur said it was great to see the commercial strength with the top-priced bull going back into a commercial operation.
Overall the 14 of the 22 bulls offered sold to a top of $8000, to average $5000 each, while six of the 13 heifers sold for $3000 each.
The sale was conducted by QPL Livestock, Temora, with AuctionsPlus providing the online platform.
