Two new flocks to take part in Berridale Merino ewe competition

April 23 2024 - 3:00pm
During the 2023 Berridale Merino ewe competition, Martin Walters and Scott Thrift discuss the virtues of one if the flocks of maiden ewes entered.
The Berridale Agricultural Bureau annual maiden ewe competition is in its 94th year and two new flocks will take part in the 2024 competition.

