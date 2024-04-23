Two new flocks to take part in Berridale Merino ewe competition

The Berridale Agricultural Bureau annual maiden ewe competition is in its 94th year and two new flocks will take part in the 2024 competition.
Run over two days on May 3-4, the competition will see 12 entrants take part, including the two new flocks, committee president Neil Lynch said.
"These flocks of maiden ewes will be presented to our judges for inspection and discussion leading to the improvement of the sheep during these two days," Mr Lynch said.
"Our judges for this year are Brad Cartwright from Laggan, returning for his second year and Scott Thrift, AWN sheep and wool specialist based in Dubbo."
Mr Cartwright is a founding member of the ANZ Crookwell Maiden Flock Ewe competition which started in 2009.
He has had success in that competition, winning it on occasion and always in the top five with his Thalabah-blood flock.
Mr Cartwright also spent 20 years working alongside the late John Williams, who was an influential breeder of Merino sheep, with his Laggan-based Koonwarra stud and later his Thalabah Merino stud.
Mr Thrift is well known within the Merino industry, with many years experience working with Merino studs and flocks based on the Monaro.
"His knowledge and experience will be invaluable for all of our entrants, and we are pleased to have him with us this year," Mr Lynch said.
"Also travelling with the judges will be our junior judge Hamish Schumak.
"He is a fourth generation Merino breeder on the Monaro and is very keen on the Merino industry."
Mr Lynch said the flocks entered will be less than one and half years old and carrying not more than 12 months wool.
"Pampering of the sheep entered or giving them preferential treatment is not allowed," he said.
"The ewes must have been running on the property of the entrant for the full previous 12 months and carry the registered earmark of the entrant."
Mr Lynch said visitors and onlookers are most welcome to inspect some of the leading commercial Merino flocks bred on the Monaro.
