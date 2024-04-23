The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Breeders support Black Dog Ride at 2024 Limousin National

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
April 23 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Black Dog Ride charity heifer, Lonaker Clementine 20 T1, with Dean McGuire, Tarcutta, Hope and Max Farley, Lonaker Limousins, Narrikup, WA. Photo by Helen De Costa.
Black Dog Ride charity heifer, Lonaker Clementine 20 T1, with Dean McGuire, Tarcutta, Hope and Max Farley, Lonaker Limousins, Narrikup, WA. Photo by Helen De Costa.

Limousin breeders supported the Black Dog Ride at the 2024 National Limousin Show and Sale April 19 at Holbrook in offering a donation heifer for the cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.