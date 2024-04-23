Breeders support Black Dog Ride at 2024 Limousin National

Limousin breeders supported the Black Dog Ride at the 2024 National Limousin Show and Sale April 19 at Holbrook in offering a donation heifer for the cause.
Lonaker Clementine 20 T1, donated by Western Australian stud, Lonaker Limousins, Max and Heather Farley, Narrikup, sold for $5000 to Pelican Rise Limousins, Irrewarra, Victoria, with proceeds being donated to raise money for awareness of depression and suicide prevention
The 25-month-old, pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifer was prepared by the Hedger family, Garren Park Genetics, Culcairn, in the lead up to the show and sale, with all transport and agents fees being donated to the cause also.
By the Canadian sire JYF Chunk 35C and out of Lonaker Raphsody, Clementine 20 T1 was chosen by the Australian Limousin Breeders Society with Max Farley giving them the opportunity to pick any heifer of their choosing to bring across for the sale.
To occupy the heifer Red Oak Limousins, Kapunda, South Australia, also donated three straws of Morrisvale Lumberjack, to be utilised for future joinings of Clementine 20 T1 or any other female within the purchasers herd.
Purchaser Chris Meade, Pelican Rise Limousins, said he saw Clementine when visiting Western Australia for the celebrations of 50 years of Limousin cattle being in Australia and is very happy in purchasing her.
One of the reasons for supporting the cause for Mr Meade was as a business owner and having 300 employees across his company CMTP Packing Australia, Colac and the families cattle operation, mental health is one thing to be mindful of.
"We're very watchful of our employees mental health and we recognise the challenges we face on that path," he said.
"So for us to support organisations like Black Dog is quiet easy.
"We consider that very very high on our priority to support mental health."
Nutrien conducted the sale with Peter Godbolt and Tim Woodham as auctioneers.
If you are impacted by this story please contact Lifeline 13 11 14.
