Be prepared, bird flu could be on the way to Australia

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
April 26 2024 - 12:00pm
NSW chief veterinary officer Jo Coombe believes vigilance and preparedness will play a vital role in the defence against high pathogenicity avian influenza.
Preparedness is key to any timely biosecurity response and with the possibility of high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) hitting our shores, vigilance will play an important role in minimising its impact.

