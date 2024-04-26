The Land
Driverless tractors could help close farm labour gap, says industry head

BM
By Barry Murphy
April 26 2024 - 11:00am
CNH Industrial Australia and New Zealand managing director Brandon Stannett at the Future Ag Expo. Picture by Barry Murphy
Driverless tractors could help solve labour shortages on Australian farms, according to CNH Industrial Australia and New Zealand managing director Brandon Stannett.

BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

