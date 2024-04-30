The Land
Home/Cropping

Early finish on the cotton pick at Talbragar Park yields 11 bales/ha

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated April 30 2024 - 3:36pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dunedoo irrigated cotton yielding 112 bales a hectare.

With a focus on sustainable farming, James and Claire Frampton have grown 240 hectares of cotton on their property, Talbragar Park, Dunedoo, using a mere 5.5 megalitres of irrigation water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.