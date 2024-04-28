Call for submissions to progress virtual fencing legislation

Producers are encouraged to make submissions into an inquiry that could lead to the legalisation of virtual fencing in NSW.
Current legislation does not allow the technology to be used within the state, although it has been rolled out successfully in Queensland, Western Australia, the Northern Territory, Tasmania and in New Zealand.
Member for Orange, Phil Donato, has been pushing for reforms since 2022, but it did not gain traction under the previous state government.
He has since introduced the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Amendment (Virtual Stock Fencing) Bill 2023, which Parliament then referred to the Committee on Investment, Industry and Regional Development.
The committee is now taking submissions, which can be made online until May 17.
Mr Donato said the original Bill was drafted decades ago - long before the technology existed.
He said the amendment was required because the collars used an electric stimulus on the animal, which was banned under the existing legislation.
The technology has gained traction worldwide with cattle, but NSW researchers have also looked into ways to contain sheep.
Mr Donato said virtual fencing technology had a range of benefits, which included reducing fencing costs, protecting sensitive areas, the ability for rotational grazing, and freeing up corridors for native wildlife.
"There is a lot of interest in NSW," he said.
"I just see the potential benefits that virtual fencing would provide not only our farmers but also our agriculture sector.
"It's new, high-tech ag and we're lagging here.
"There's just so many positives with it. I think it's a no-brainer."
Mr Donato said the more submissions made, the better, as it would give the committee the best possible understanding of the issue.
He encouraged anyone in the agriculture sector to have their say.
Submissions needed to be made online but did not have to be extensive, and could be written in a few sentences or in dot-point form, he said.
The committee is due to table a report on their findings in October. Mr Donato hoped the report would demonstrate there was good demand for the technology so the Bill could progress.
