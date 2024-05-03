No time to dream while preparing for first frost | In Fiona's Garden

Anzac Day brought the first hint of winter.
Frost isn't far off but days are sunny and warm and it's lovely being out and about in the garden.
I recently admired a glorious autumn flowering luculia in Christchurch Botanic Gardens.
L. grandifolia is a medium (four metres), deciduous shrub from the Himalayas and Yunnan that in addition to delicious scent has outstanding foliage, large (20 to 35 centimetres), pointed, oval shaped and with distinctive red veins.
I'm imagining it looking lovely here among our autumn leaf colour but sadly Yamina Rare Plants (www.yaminarareplants.com.au) are currently sold out.
Never mind, I'll put my name down and prepare a spot while I wait.
Meanwhile there's plenty to do in the garden when I'm not dreaming about rare Himalayan shrubs.
Most importantly I must get my pots of tropical lemon grass and Vietnamese mint into the kitchen, and tender salvias dug up and moved to pots in our covered garden room.
This summer I planted some wax begonias (B. semperflorens) with glossy leaves and colourful flowers as a change from petunias.
They are definitely frost tender so they too are off to the garden room.
May is a good month for weeding as anything removed now should - with luck - stay away until springtime.
Seasol Earthcare is an organic weedkiller that takes care of most weeds.
It is slow acting at this time of year so you need patience (and several hits, in the case of that lurking menace, the variegated arum lily).
Around $20 for a three litre pack of concentrate.
Salvias and lavenders that have flowered can be pruned now. I also cut back sprawling groundcovers like ballota (B. pseudodictamnus) and pale green southernwood (Artemisia abrotanum) and if I have time, ha, take a few cuttings.
Leaf raking and sweeping is a massive job for May, as the last leaves of deciduous trees, shrubs and vines finally fall.
My leaf disposal routine has become a zillion times easier since I discovered lightweight plastic leaf scoops that lift at least three or four times the number of leaves that my gloved hands can manage.
From about $10 depending on size, up to $59 for long handles that save bending.
I feel like a prehistoric therinizosaurus as I swoop and scoop but it's worth it to get the job done quickly.
Perennial Sisyrynchium striatum can be divided and replanted now. Its fan-shaped clusters of narrow, iris-like leaves have an annoying habit of turning black as the spikes of cream flowers die down but it's easy to detach and replant the remaining leaf fans to flower next summer.
Nurseries occasionally offer a form with attractively variegated leaves. The variegated plants are good for lighting up shady corners.
Darling lily (Crinum flaccdum) bulbs can also be divided and replanted now.
They are quite drought hardy and need sun but some shelter in frosty districts.
Recent plant purchases need to go in now, before daytime temperatures really drop.
Many nurseries recycle used plastic pots but prefer clean ones, so hose them out while you're planting, it's quicker than accumulating a pile for later.
Seed potatoes can be planted now.
The Seed Collection (www.theseedcollection.com.au/) and Garden Express (www.gardenexpress.com.au) offer a good choice.
Final job for May is to deadhead garlic chives before they take over the garden.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.