PLC Armidale celebrates its high-achieving livestock team with a dinner

The value of a scientific approach in an emotive environment will be the central discussion point by an animal welfare academic who will speak in Armidale on Saturday, May 4.
The presentation will be a highlight of the inaugural PLC Armidale livestock team celebration and will acknowledge the school's livestock team's achievements in the past two decades. School alumna Dr Amy Tait will be the guest speaker for the event's dinner.
Tim Light and Briony Looker have managed the PLC Armidale livestock team for more than a decade and say it has become one of the most successful and respected agricultural teams in the region and one of the most rewarding features of the all-girl college.
"This celebratory event provides a unique opportunity to watch a parade, learn more about the team's plans for the future, and enjoy a presentation and dinner with guest speaker Dr Tait," Ms Looker said.
Recently appointed as a lecturer in Animal Science at the University of New England, Dr Tait teaches animal physiology, feedlot management, animal handling, and reproduction.
Since graduating from PLC Armidale in 1995, Dr Tait has pursued an adventurous career path around the world, which has always involved livestock welfare observation.
For the last five years, she has led a project at the University of New England focusing on various welfare aspects of the live export market.
"How we provide the best care for our livestock and how they interact with their environment are research and teaching areas that inspire me to dive deep to find answers," Dr Tait said.
"This drive to understand animals, especially cattle and sheep, has directed me towards working on many livestock properties across Australia and the United States."
During PLC Armidale's celebration dinner, Dr Tait will share insights into her work.
She will demonstrate how science helps us remain impartial and be guided by research results rather than led by emotion, a topic of great relevance to everyone in the livestock industry.
"Over the last decade, I have been more involved with research, specifically looking at animal welfare in intensive housing systems," she said.
"My PhD investigated ways to alleviate heat stress in intensively housed cattle, and I am now continuing in this area of research focusing on various welfare aspects of sheep and cattle that are exported live."
Dr Tait's extensive knowledge and engaging, down-to-earth manner will bring this hot topic to life.
Tickets are available through Humanitix https://events.humanitix.com/2024-plca-livestock-team-launch
