The best 4x4 SUVs for off-road adventures

Navigating Australia's rough terrain is no joke. I've been on enough off-road adventures to know the kind of challenge the outback throws at you. Dusty trails, unforgiving paths, and sudden drops-I've seen it all.

In this post, I'll guide you through the best off-road SUVs that have proven themselves on these wild Australian adventures.

From exceptional ground clearance, powerful towing capacities, and advanced safety features, here are our top picks for the best 4x4 SUVs built to tackle anything the Australian landscape throws your way:

1. GWM Tank 500

If you're looking for a 4x4 off-road SUV that won't disappoint, the newly released GWM Tank 500 is your best bet. We recently had the opportunity to test drive this powerhouse, and it impressed us with its blend of rugged capability and luxurious features.

This large SUV offers a body-on-frame build tough enough for the most challenging off-road conditions.



It's the kind of vehicle you'd feel confident driving across rough terrain, thanks to its impressive 4WD system and substantial ground clearance.

Under the hood, the turbo-diesel engine is just as impressive. It's responsive and robust, providing the necessary torque for towing and steep climbs without breaking a sweat.



Speaking of towing, the Tank 500 offers a commendable towing capacity that rivals many in the large SUV category.

Inside, the Tank 500 is surprisingly plush for such a rugged exterior.



With seating for seven, it's roomy enough for family, friends, and a couple of dogs to boot.



Tech-wise, it's decked out with all the latest, from top-notch navigation to a suite of safety features that make you feel secure no matter where you're headed.

So, after giving it a thorough test and really getting to know it, we say the Tank 500 is definitely worth a look if you're in the market for a vehicle that's as practical as it is stylish.



It's ready for just about anything, and that's not something you find every day.



2. Jeep Grand Cherokee

We recently had the chance to put the Jeep Grand Cherokee through its paces on some seriously rugged terrain, and the experience was nothing short of thrilling.

Right out of the gate, the Grand Cherokee's off-road prowess is undeniable.



The 4WD system adapts seamlessly to changing conditions, providing confidence on slippery rocks and steep inclines alike.



It's clear that Jeep has engineered this SUV with true off-roaders in mind.

The drive is robust, thanks to the Grand Cherokee's sturdy build and advanced suspension system. It absorbs bumps and dips like a champ, ensuring a smoother ride even on the roughest terrains.



This is exactly what you want in an off-road SUV-reliability and comfort.

3. Land Rover Defender

Every so often, a vehicle comes along that feels like it was engineered just for the thrill-seekers and the boundary-pushers.



The Land Rover Defender is one such beast.



We took it for a spin before to see how it holds up as an off-road vehicle, and it's safe to say that it exceeded our expectations.

This thing is built like a tank but drives like it knows the backwoods better than we do. With its 4WD system, every twist and turn off-road seems less daunting.



The Defender just gets it-steep drops, muddy tracks, rocky climbs, you name it, it tackles it with a kind of gritty grace.

Comparing it with other off roaders like the Jeep Wrangler or the Toyota Landcruiser Prado, the Defender holds up well.



It's got that perfect mix of luxury and functionality that many of us look for in a large SUV.

4. Ford Everest

Our week with the Ford Everest was like grabbing coffee with an old friend and discovering they've somehow gotten cooler since you last hung out.



It's comfy, it's slick, and let me tell you, it can handle the rough stuff.

Let's dive right into the heart of its capabilities-off-roading. The Everest is truly in its element here.



We took it through some tough tracks, and it was like a dream. With high ground clearance and a solid four-wheel drive system, it just goes without fuss.



It's got the guts to take on deep ruts and steep climbs like they're nothing.

Inside, the space is generous, and storage solutions are cleverly integrated throughout. There's even a nifty spot for a large pack of fries-perfect for those snack runs.



After our week with the Everest, it's safe to say we're already counting down the days until our next adventure with it.

5. Nissan Patrol

Looking for a new car that can tackle Australia's rugged terrains with a luxurious twist?



The Nissan Patrol should be at the top of your list. Our latest off-road jaunt with this beast proved that it does live up to the hype.

First things first, the 5.6L V8 engine is nothing short of a powerhouse. With a whopping 298kW of power and 560Nm of torque, the Patrol doesn't just handle tough terrain-it dominates it.



The 7-speed automatic transmission with Adaptive Shift Control makes the Patrol as smooth on rocky climbs as it is on highway stretches.

Handling off-road tracks? A breeze.



The Intelligent 4x4 system with electronic selection lets us switch between rock, sand, snow, and on-road modes at the push of a button.



Plus, with leather seats, a cool box for those long drives, and a spacious cabin that easily fits seven, it's the ideal companion for any off-road adventure or a family getaway.

6. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

I've had some memorable adventures in the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, and it's hard not to be impressed by its off-road prowess.



The standout feature for me is definitely the Super Select 4WD-II system.



It's incredible how you can flip between 2WD and 4WD while cruising at highway speeds and then switch into full off-road mode without missing a beat.

Taking it through rough terrain really shows what this SUV can do. The Off-Road Modes are a lifesaver-they adapt the Pajero Sport to handle gravel, mud, and even rocky surfaces with ease.



The rear differential lock on the GLS and Exceed models gives that extra grip needed for particularly tricky spots, which came in handy more than once on steep, slippery trails.



It's smart, sturdy, and handles challenging terrain like a champ.

7. Subaru Outback

We've been hitting the trails with the Subaru Outback for a few months now, and it's time to share our thoughts on how it handles the off-road challenge.



This SUV comes packed with the turbocharged option of a Symmetrical AWD system that's just perfect for those who crave a mix of adventure and reliability on rough terrains.

The heart of the Outback's off-road capability is the turbocharged, horizontally opposed Subaru Boxer engine.



This setup not only keeps the ride smooth on highways but really shows its strength when the roads get rocky.

With a choice between a robust 2.5-litre engine and a more powerful 2.4-litre turbo, you get the torque needed for tough spots and a towing capacity that impresses.



And for those long drives into the wilderness, the Nappa leather-accented seat trim adds a touch of luxury that's quite unexpected in an off-road capable vehicle.

8. Isuzu MU-X

If you're anything like us, the thrill of a good off-road adventure is hard to beat.



And when we took the Isuzu MU-X out for a spin on some rugged trails, it really proved its mettle.

First up, the 4x4 system on this beast is the real deal. Whether it was mud, sand, or rocky terrain, the MU-X tackled it all without breaking a sweat.



What really stood out to us was the MU-X's ability to wade through water. With an 800mm wading depth, we crossed streams and small rivers at a steady pace without a hitch.

And let's talk towing-because the MU-X is a champ here, too.



With a 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity, thanks to the optional Isuzu UTE tow bar kit, we had no issues hauling our gear for a weekend of off-roading.



It's tough on the trail yet easy to live with every day, making it a solid choice for anyone looking for a reliable off-roader that can double as a family car.

9. Range Rover

On the market for a 4x4 wagon that screams luxury but can also take on the tough stuff?



The 2024 Range Rover is your best friend. We got a chance to take it for a spin off the beaten path, and it's clear this luxury SUV is more than just a pretty face-it's got serious off-road chops too.

Navigating through rough terrain? No problem.



This SUV handles mud, sand, and rocks like it's a walk in the park. But what really blew us away is all its smart tech.



Sure, you've got to keep your eyes on the path and make smart choices (always double-check those wading depths!), but the Range Rover makes it as easy as possible.

And let's not forget the inside of this machine. It's decked out.



Optional features like the Meridian™ sound system not only pump out your favourite tunes but make every trip, on-road or off, an absolute pleasure.

10. Lexus LX

With its muscular design and robust underpinnings borrowed from the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series, it's clear that the Lexus LX isn't playing games.



We've put it through its paces across various terrains, and let me tell you, this luxury sedan is ready to conquer any challenge that comes its way.

With its full-time four-wheel drive system, adaptive suspension, and dual-range transfer case, the LX can handle anything from city streets to rugged trails.

But don't be fooled by its rugged exterior.



Inside, it's all about comfort and class.



Plush leather seats, woodgrain trim, and a 25-speaker Mark Levinson audio system create a cocoon of comfort, even in the harshest environments.

And let's talk tech.



The LX boasts a suite of safety features and semi-autonomous driving aids, keeping you confident and secure whether you're tackling a mountain pass or cruising down the highway.

Drive away with the perfect off-road SUV

Each SUV on our list brings its own unique blend of power, performance, and ruggedness to the table.

From the rugged outback to the urban jungle, these vehicles are ready to take on whatever mother nature throws their way.



So, whether you're a weekend warrior or a seasoned off-road enthusiast, rest assured that there's an SUV out there to suit your needs.