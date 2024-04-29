Glenlea Beef females sell to strong demand with buyers from every state

There was strong demand throughout the Glenlea Beef Autumn Extravaganza online female sale on Friday, with buyers coming from every state.
In the breakdown, the Casino stud sold 47 of 51 cows with calves to a $7500 top to average $5383, 19 of 23 heifers to a $4500 top to average $3013, and one of five cows sold for $3000.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers reached $7500 with four of five selling to average $5063, while nine of 10 PTIC cows sold to a $4250 top and $3583 average.
Eight lots of four embryos sold to a $900 top to average $740, while four lots of 10 semen straws topped at $200 per straw to average $119.
All remaining lots were sold following the auction.
Return buyer Lachlan Dickson, Chelbrook Charolais, Biloela, Queensland, purchased one of the top-priced lots in the PTIC heifer, Glenlea Fairfield Cute 1st T905.
The February-2022 drop, by Elridge Lord and out of LVH-Fairfield Cute H209, was in calf to Glenlea Ashwood S38E.
Her estimated breeding values included the top one per cent of the breed for intramuscular fat and carcase weight.
Mr Dickson's other purchases included $7000 for Glenlea Nunciata 121st and her calf by WFA Glenlea Neptune.
Nunciata, by CML Distinction 318A MC351779, was PTIC to Waterford Red Rascal and ranked in the top 10pc for carcase weight and 400- and 600-day weights.
All up, Mr Dickson's draft of eight averaged $5031. He also purchased four embryos, from Valley View Estella 416 to the sire Glenlea Just Red, for $800 per unit.
Another return buyer was Hereward Beef, Longreach, Qld, whose draft of 14 averaged $4732 and reached a top of $6000 for Glenlea Nunciata 115th and her calf by Glenlea Just Red.
By Challambi Muscles and out of Allednaw Nunciata M63E, the cow ranked in the top 15pc for 400- and 600-day growth and carcase weight.
Hereward Beef also paid $800 a unit for four embryos from Valley View Rebby Cigar 14th to the sire Silverstream Holster H187.
Another volume buyer was Will Roberts, Victoria Downs, Morven, Qld, who averaged $3705 across his draft of 11.
His top purchase was $6000 for Glenlea Charol 130th, PTIC to Glenlea Honorable P80, and her calf by Challambi Rover.
Tony Farrell, Calmview Charolais, Lismore, averaged $6208 for his draft of six.
He paid an equal top price of $7500 for two cows, Ascot P56E and Palgrove Festoon P940E. Both had calves at foot by Glenlea Just Red, and both dams had been joined to Glenlea Louis R305E.
Glenlea Beef stud principal Roderick Binny said the results were better than expected.
He noted there was strong support from return buyers with particularly good demand from Queensland.
Elders Toowoomba conducted the sale, which was held online on AuctionsPlus.
