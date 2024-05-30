Sheep breeding programs for shorter tails progressing

The sheep industry has heard plenty about bare breech and shedding breeds to cut maintenance costs and improve welfare, but what about sheep with short tails?
A handful of breeders and researchers have been looking into and selecting for the trait.
Among them is Victorian sheep producer, John Keiller, Cashmore, who has developed a shedding composite strain he calls Nudies and short tails is one of the traits for which he selects.
Throughout Australia Mr Keiller has found there are five different types of sheep tail.
"We've got thin-tailed sheep with short tails,we've got thin-tailed sheep with long tails and that's mostly what we have in Australia," he said.
"If you go further, we've got fat-tailed sheep with short tails and fat tailed sheep with long tails. Then the last one is you've actually got fat-rumped sheep, which is a separate characteristic again.
"I guess the animals we would like to have are the thin-tailed sheep with short tails."
He said the process essentially involved the selection of fewer caudal vertebrae (bones in the tail).
"So some of the world's sheep have about 12 bones in their tail and some of the shorter tailed sheep are about eight to 10," he said.
His process includes measuring the length of the tail relative to the hock of the animal.
"That gives us some relativity between tail length and skeletal size," Mr Kieller said.
The ability to apply selection pressure arose from the existing variation in tail length, which occurred largely between breeds.
Mr Keiller said throughout the breeds there was good variation of tail length, but within individual breeds there wasn't as much.
"We've got Scandinavian animals like Finnsheep, East Friesian, Gotland Pelts that have all a lot less bones in their tails," he said.
"On the other end of the spectrum we find something like Wiltshire horns with, you know, like 16 or 18 bones in their quite long tails."
The trait was also highly heritable.
"The literature says that it's from 37 per cent to 80pc heritable, but it seems to be around 60pc," Mr Keiller said.
"It's probably the most strongly inherited characteristic we deal with apart from four legs and the head and a tail on a sheep."
Mr Keiller has found there were numerous benefits in having a shorter tail length especially from a welfare perspective, one being the producer has no need to dock the tail, as well as having less dags.
Animal Genetics Breeding Unit principal scientist, Dr Daniel Brown, Armidale, said the unit has done early analysis of the topic which has shown the trait is highly heritable.
"We have amassed a fair bit of data from our research flocks and there has been some work done to show that it is consistently easy to measure and heritable in a range of breeds," he said.
Don Mudford, Parkdale Merinos, Dubbo, is another producer that has his sheep by the tail.
He has been measuring the trait since 2010.
"In a traditional Merino ewe the length is half way from the hocks to the ground," he said.
"In our flock, all our 10,000 ewes would be hock length or shorter.
"In our more targeted short-tailed ewes, it would be half that length again."
The program reached a short tail size within the flock quickly, with Mr Mudford planning to start a new selection phase with a sire from another breed, such as Finnsheep, with a short tail to cross with the Merino to reinforce the short tail trait while also retaining high wool quality.
This wouldn't be the first time the stud has used the Finn breed to modify it's flock's characteristics, after having used the breed to reduce wrinkles in its Merinos 20 years ago.
The stud currently has some selected ewes joined to a Finn/Merino sire to progress the short-tailed program.
However, Dr Brown said due to limited studies, the researchers were yet to ascertain whether there were other antagonistic traits, like in short-tailed dogs with skeletal defects.
"So we'd like to study it more before we make too many conclusions about how to breed for short-tailed sheep," Dr Brown said.
"We, from a research perspective, would like to do more analysis and really understand how tail length is correlated to other important traits in sheep."
Dr Brown said the department has full intentions to investigate these concerns in the future.
