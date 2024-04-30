The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Research stations spared from housing land release

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
May 1 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Elizabeth Macarthur Agricultural Institute at Menangle.Picture by DPI
The Elizabeth Macarthur Agricultural Institute at Menangle.Picture by DPI

Concerns have been put to rest, for now, as to whether or not the state's agriculture research stations are being put on the chopping block to solve NSW's housing shortage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.