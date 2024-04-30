Letters to the editor | Live sheep export; Renewable energy pollution; Armidale rail trail

Solar panels apparently convert less than 50 per cent of energy into electrical power - the rest being released back into the atmosphere; Solar panel casing damaged by hail, strong winds, etcetera, could pose a risk of leaching toxins and contaminating soil and water; Wind turbines impacting the health of those unfortunate enough to live nearby (the American Bulletin of Science, Technology Society reported symptoms including decreased quality of life, annoyance, stress, sleep disturbance, headache, anxiety, depression, and cognitive dysfunction).