The Land
Home/Agribusiness

'They flat out refused': Gee takes aim at NAB as two branches close doors in the Central Tablelands

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated April 30 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ANOTHER sorry chapter in a shameful story.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.