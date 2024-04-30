The Land
Home/Property

Productive Riverina properties sell for more than expected price

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 30 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Woorilla is a 9573 hectare aggregation comprising of three properties on NSW's famed Riverina Plains. Picture supplied
Woorilla is a 9573 hectare aggregation comprising of three properties on NSW's famed Riverina Plains. Picture supplied

The 9573 hectare (23,655 acre) Woorilla aggregation on NSW's famed Riverina Plains has sold at auction as three properties for a combined $9.225 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.