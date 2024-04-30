Simpson joins Biodiversity Conservation Trust board

Former National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simpson has taken a seat on thew board of the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust.
Mrs Simpson is joined as a new appointment on the board, which works to expand private land conservation in NSW, by Professor Leslie "Phil" Duncan who is a member of the Gomeroi/Gamilaroi Nation with a strong connection to the Wiradjuri Nation.
The first female chair of the NFF, Mrs Simson is a farmer and experienced policy, governance and strategy non-executive director, with a career in agricultural advocacy and policy development.
Ms Simson has a focus on good policy, governance and strategy to support rural and regional communities.
Professor Duncan has a background in natural resource management and community engagement with extensive experience providing policy and leadership advice to Indigenous organisations and government agencies.
In addition to the two new members, Dr David Freudenberger has been reappointed to the BCT board.
They join continuing board members the Hon. Niall Blair (chairperson), Christine Covington
(deputy chair), Tim King CFA, John Maher, John Pierce AO and Dr Jane Weatherley.
The NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust is the NSW Government agency tasked with protecting and enhancing biodiversity on private land across NSW.
Private land conservation is the protection of native species and habitat on privately-owned land.
Landholders enter into a long-term agreement with the BCT to maintain and enhance biodiversity on their properties.
NSW Minister for the Environment, Penny Sharpe said she was pleased with the appointments of prof Duncan and Mrs Simpson.
"Mrs Simson and prof Duncan bring a wealth of expertise and knowledge and are a strong addition to a team which guides the Biodiversity Conservation Trust in its innovative and science-based programs," she said.
"Prof Duncan's natural resource management expertise and experience working with Aboriginal people and government will help the Trust continue to expand Indigenous participation in their programs.
"Mrs Simson brings a strong background in agricultural policy advocacy to the board, particularly in relation to environmental sustainability, biodiversity and climate change on farms."
