Adapting to change in ag finance sector

As we place transactions with various lenders in the industry, "slow" seems to be the common feedback we're receiving across the board!
In general, we are seeing a withdrawal of services from rural lending. One bank tells us it is "top heavy" in the beef sector, limiting it from taking on new deals. Another bank is restructuring, while another agribusiness player is being purchased.
In addition to these industry movements, we have also observed a large reduction in the branch network that impacts many rural clients. Based on current trends, unless you have lending over $5 million, it is likely you might not have a dedicated relationship manager in the next five years.
So, why are agribusiness divisions going through large restructures?
Restructures and consolidation across the industry have been happening for some time. We're seeing agribusiness divisions undertaking restructures because they're not seeing lending books or future returns grow as quickly as they have in previous years.
It is estimated the main cost to an agribusiness' division bank are the people (about 80 per cent), and the only way to increase profitability is to reduce their human resources and digitise their offering.
For clients requiring less than $5 million in lending, it is anticipated that their communication channels will be through a call centre or over the phone with their manager.
These changes will be made to ensure future profits are delivered as the system growth reduces due to a deliberate slow down by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
So why are banks shutting branches?
Many banks are shutting branches because of a reduction in face-to-face cash transactions by retail customers. This isn't a direct impact on agricultural lending, but is an indirect impact.
As business owners, it can be difficult to open new accounts with trusts and companies involved, and often this requires face-to-face expertise that is usually associated with an in-person meeting, so branches are a critical resource for small businesses and farmers.
In addition, a lot of local events such as country races or shows that are an important aspect of the local social fabric rely on cash.
The question for farmers and agribusiness lenders is, what can they focus on to adapt?
They may seek independent experts to complete this work rather than travel hundreds of kilometres to simply explain their business. Other options are that these businesses take on riskier non-bank lending, and that may impact their growth.
As we navigate these changes, some points to have at the forefront of your decisions include how well you present your business to lenders, be on the front foot by being proactive around finances, and, given the turmoil in agribusiness lending, it is critical to get another option as soon as you can.
