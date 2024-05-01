Duri Ag Bureau's big year celebrated with a Brownhill Cup at awards' dinner

A year of successful cropping competitions was acknowledged by the Duri Ag Bureau's membership with presentations of trophies at an annual dinner in Tamworth this week.
A definite highlight was the announcement of the 2023 Brownhill Cup, which recognized the 105-year-old support group of more than 25 farming businesses in an area west of Tamworth.
Duri Agricultural Bureau's president, Emily Stirling, said receiving the Cup was a humbling experience for the membership which contains a number of successive generations of farming families.
Agricultural Bureaus were founded in 1910 by the Department of Agriculture to share information and organise educational activities in rural areas. Duri is one of the very few that remains active. It meets every three months to discuss common farming issues and hear from guest speakers.
Ms Stirling said Duri's key focus and interest is in crop competitions, improving practices and sharing information with members. Many Duri members also host research trials for NSW DPI and other research organisations.
The Brownhill Cup was donated by the Brownhill Family of Merrilong, Spring Ridge, in 1983 as a perpetual trophy to encourage landholders to apply conservation farming and efficient management practices.
The Richard Bowler Farming Excellence award for overall achievement went to Gareth Rogers, Braeside, Winton, who scored a total of 20 points. Mr Rogers took home trophies with wins in the wheat and barley competitions and third place in the sorghum competition.
Second place in the overall excellence award went to the Wheatacres Partnership, Bithramere and third to Gavin and Marg Hombsch, Hyland, Bithramere.
Wheatacres Partnership won the canola crop competition, with Hyland in second place and Tom and Julie Chaffey's Fitzroy Partnership, Tamworth, in third.
The second place in the wheat competition went to Scott and Amanda Doyle, Olinga, Bective while Glenwarrie Farms, Winton was third.
Richard and Mark Walters won the Bob Ware bread wheat quality trophy. Fitzroy Farming placed second, and Wheatacres was third.
Bern and Hannah Pollard, Kallaroo, Bective, took home the trophy for the Durum wheat quality section. Olinga was second and Hyland was third.
First place in the Jim Walters Sorghum trophy went to Fitzroy Farming, Wheatacres was second and Braeside was third.
The second place in the Ron and Dave Brummel Memorial Trophy for barley went to Hyland and third place to Rob and Kylie Lamph, Lara Downs, Winton.
The Joe White Malt Barley Quality Award went to Richard and Mark Walters, Glen Allen, and Winton. Second to Lara Downs and third place went to Glenwarrie Farms.
The Brownhill Cup's representative, Gordon Brownhill, congratulated the Bureau on its year of cropping events and, in particular, recognition of the presentation of the Cup.
"There are 50 or more people in the room tonight, and a great mix of young and old," Mr Brownhill said.
"It shows that agriculture is gong forward and has a future. Don't give up what you have here, it's priceless."
