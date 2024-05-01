The Land
Duri Ag Bureau's big year celebrated with a Brownhill Cup at awards' dinner

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
May 2 2024 - 5:00am
Brownhill Cup win is one of the many highlights for Duri Ag Bureau.

A year of successful cropping competitions was acknowledged by the Duri Ag Bureau's membership with presentations of trophies at an annual dinner in Tamworth this week.

