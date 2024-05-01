The Land

A big step towards an FMD vaccine

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated May 1 2024 - 12:46pm, first published 12:00pm
NSW Department of Primary of Industries scientist, Blaine Farrugia, evaluates emergency animal disease vaccines at the Elizabeth Macarthur Agricultural Institute. Picture by John Webster, NSW DPI.
Australia is closing in on a foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine after the successful manufacturing of an mRNA vaccine for border disease virus (BDV).

