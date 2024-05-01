The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Connectivity recommendation implications unknown

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated May 2 2024 - 7:00am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwydir Valley Irrigators Association's Lou Gall. Photo: Namoi Valley Independent
Gwydir Valley Irrigators Association's Lou Gall. Photo: Namoi Valley Independent

The release of the Connectivity Expert Panel Review interim report two weeks ago has left some experts calling for a clearer picture on how the recommendations will affect communities up and down the Barwon-Darling river system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.