GenAngus program delivers the whole package for Corowa Angus seedstock producer

The opportunity to examine all aspects of his cattle business, from budgeting and marketing through to production analysis and succession planning - and then to work on finding the right balance between them, is what attracted Murk Schoen to the 2024 Future Leaders GenAngus program.
Mr Schoen was one of 13 participants in the program hosted by Angus Australia in New Zealand in May.
Designed to help future beef industry leaders to start or advance their beef cattle business, the three-day intensive workshop connected participants with a wide range of industry professionals to cover topics like business financials, beef business benchmarking, mindset, beef supply chain and risk and liability.
It also explored current and emerging themes impacting the future of beef production and the agricultural industry.
Mr Schoen, 35, is the manager/director of Schoen Pastoral, a third-generation family-run business at Killeneen, Corowa.
He oversees a diverse range of enterprises, including dryland and irrigated winter and summer cropping, prime lamb, and stud and commercial cattle.
The Schoens run a recipient cattle herd, and the Aarden Angus stud, which Mr Schoen and his wife Kate have been working hard on growing over the past six years.
The Schoens have taken a slow and considered approach to building Aarden Angus, with a goal of having their first sale in 2025/26.
"For us it's been about growth, but proper growth," Mr Schoen said.
"It's been about making sure things are really correct, and that what we're offering to the market is what we believe in and can really benefit commercial breeders out there."
Mr Schoen, who also had a long association with the Angus Youth program, said he'd applied to take part in the GenAngus program after hearing great feedback about it and was not disappointed.
He says one of the overarching themes of the program was the idea of leaving a legacy in business or an organisation.
"They really honed in on leaving your legacy ... and providing us with the tools to do that, but then also recognising when we've contributed to a point that we really need to pass the baton on ... and to let the next person add to that legacy, so it becomes a never-ending building thing."
He was particularly impressed by a presentation by former New Zealand All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry, who is considered one of most successful rugby union coaches of all time.
"He did a round circle discussion group which was just mind blowing," Mr Schoen said.
"He spoke about how they built the All Blacks back from rock bottom, where they were pretty much a basket case to being the most successful team in the world.
"It started to really tie the workshop together about the importance of buy-in - and that every individual, no matter where you are in your business or your rank in an organisation - has buy-in and understands the direction and the goals."
He said the GenAngus program provided the information and tools to get the balance right in his business.
"I think for me it was really about bringing it all together.
"We know our strengths and weaknesses, but actually finding the balance - whether it be production analysis, whether it be budgeting, whether it planning for the future and the next generation or whether it be creating good marketing strategies - I can't think of a program out there that offers all that as one and allows you to gain the knowledge to try and build that balance in your business."
Beyond the workshops, being among a small group of people on similar journeys provided an invaluable opportunity to share knowledge and ideas, he said.
"We were able to share our lived experiences of what we find works well and how we combat individual challenges, as well as what resources we can harness to do what we do better."
He said the participants formed a close bond through the program that will serve them well into the future.
You bring this group of people together ... there's 13 people with completely different personalities and mindsets but after four days you're really understanding each other and how you can support one another. What we've gained out of that going forward will be huge," he said.
Mr Schoen thanked Angus Australia and sponsors Achmea Australia, Angus New Zealand and Rabobank for their support of the GenAngus program.
