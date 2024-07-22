The Land

GenAngus program delivers the whole package for Corowa Angus seedstock producer

KO
By Kate Oneill
July 22 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murk Schoen, Killeneen, Corowa, says the GenAngus Future Leaders program gave him the information and tools to get the balance right in his business. Picture supplied
Murk Schoen, Killeneen, Corowa, says the GenAngus Future Leaders program gave him the information and tools to get the balance right in his business. Picture supplied

The opportunity to examine all aspects of his cattle business, from budgeting and marketing through to production analysis and succession planning - and then to work on finding the right balance between them, is what attracted Murk Schoen to the 2024 Future Leaders GenAngus program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KO

Kate ONeill

Journalist

I'm a journalist with ACM Agriculture. Email me at kate.oneill@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.