Eleven regional winners turn cotton tools to their establishment advantage

May 2 2024 - 12:00pm
Regional winners and finalists announced for the 2023-24 FastStart Cotton Establishment Awards.

Eleven growers from across NSW, Southern Queensland, the Northern Territory and West Australia have been named as regional winners and finalists in the 2023-24 FastStart Cotton Establishment Awards.

