Multiple generations of timber-getters from the same hard-working family have left their indelible mark, made with an axe and an adze, on bush landscapes from the big-timber country of the Clarence Valley to Victoria's Mornington Peninsula; west to Gulargambone and east to the sub-tropical rainforests - home of the big Hoop pine - which towered above the border ranges of the Mount Warning caldera.
The artwork of the Kroehnert family has stood the test of elements, in places, for more than half a century. It serves function and form as post and rail fencing; as yards designed to draft calves from cows, and impressive building structures - timber rail bridges, even a grand and open show ring that nobody believed would stand up to the rigours of nature. It holds equine events today.
The lineage began with Rueb Kroehnert, the son of a German immigrant who lived near Bankstown, at the outer edges of the city of Sydney, and the Australian bush.
He made a living cutting bakers' firewood with an axe. The job required fitness and economy of movement.
Rueb's son Cecil took to the trade with a zest for betterment, all 10 stone of ligament and sinew.
He was a champion axeman by the time he was 24 years old, winning the grindstone handicap at the Sydney Royal Show against 84 competitors.
Splitting timber with wedges was a skilled craft and cleaning up the flitches with a sharp adz required the gift of talent and endurance - qualities of a champion axeman.
"He practises while he works," commented a newspaper column at the time.
Cecil, known as "Boxer" by the type of hat that he wore, did many jobs including baking bread - a job much harder than it might sound as it involved mixing enough dough for 300 loaves. This was done all by hand, with one's back bent over a 12m long timber trough designed for the purpose.
Always Boxer loved the axe, expertly felling a giant red gum in his parents' home yard, dropping the monolith between fence and verandah without a scratch. The great tree's outmost limbs just scraped the property boundary either side.
In those poor years after the depression Boxer joined a mate and they both worked the timber country of the Border Ranges near Kyogle, up along Long Creek, where the cat bird calls from the mighty scrub.
Their axes and swags were most cherished items, vital tools in their quest to find a feed during these challenging times. This was an era that built a resilient generation.
Boxer clearly had an eye for the job and with plans only in his head he was soon creating structural bridges that carried a train of timber cars, laden with giant Hoop pine, their girth as big around as a dining table with straight grain so easy to mill it was like cutting butter.
Boxer helped extend this train line, with its cars on iron wheels pulled by a Ferguson tractor, which ran on wooden rails over timber sleepers; all of it entirely crafted with an axe and an adze out of durable hardwood, milled by hand where it fell to the forest floor.
Merrilands in western Sydney was the family home, and at the time there remained some bush work for an axeman to do but it wasn't long before Boxer took his young family to the Clarence Valley, home of the big durable timbers.
Already carrying a keen knowledge of suitable trees for felling, Boxer relished the variety and quality of the North Coast hardwoods - especially when it came to building a post and rail fence.
There he built a set of drafting yards, designed by a local p[[roperty owner for whom he worked. That fine structure attracted the attention of the district's graziers, including the Hordern family, of Santa Gertrudis fame - later the Myer family of Yulgilbar.
Other notable names of the Clarence district were the Field family at Gordonbrook Station, the Austen family at Coombadjha, the Tidal family at Ramornie station, the Fahey family at Upper Copmanhurst, the Chevalley family at Fine Flower, Angus breeder Dr Bill Costello at Junction Hill, and the list goes on.
Such was the quality of the bush engineer's fencing that those who knew him would look at other work and comment, "Boxer didn't build that".
In the interim he built sheepyards at Quambone, fences at Manilla, sale yards at Glen Innes - where the well meaning council made sure the site was level and hard packed with a meter of blue metal gravel! A mechanical post hole digger was required for that one but all the rest he dug by hand aided at times with a little gelignite.
Boxer's brand was evident in his flair for fencing, trimmed up with a sharp adze to remove sapwood where spliced rail ends came into contact with the post. The neat work remains intact more than 50 years later.
Boxer had sons who all entered the timber industry, with Les then Max and Neville - who was killed in his own sawmill at Calliope; a sudden tragedy that left no time to say goodbye. The episode in the family's life was understood by others who earned their living in the timber business.
The family continue to work hard and rarely take a day off, in spite of public holidays. But they no longer work Christmas eve, as a mark of respect for that fateful day in 1993.
Sons and grandsons worked alongside Boxer during his later years, when he achieved some of his greatest works. They were all made from bush logs split with wedges and trimmed with an adze.
The job required a steady hand and a keen eye as the lengths of fencing went together without the benefit of bolts, nail or wire - just the close-fitting geometry of timber upon timber. The love of the skill passed from father to sons and grandsons and still continues with the next generation.
Max Kroehnert was a young man when his father was commissioned to build a set of clever three-way drafting yards for the Hawkesbury Agricultural cottage at Richmond.
The college headmaster had travelled across NSW looking at the larger properties to gauge suitability of design and settled on the set at Coombadjha, which had been designed by Eli May of Jackadgery.
Here a set of three gates were controlled by long timber handles so that the human in charge wouldn't come into contact with an angry cow or bullock. The system worked perfectly and with so little fuss the cattle were quiet, only dealing with a smart dog who occasionally nipped at their backside.
For students at the agricultural college, the design was suited perfectly.
This was in 1959 and Max with his brother Les joined their father in building the structure and taught the students the meaning of hard work when they took volunteers for a day in the bush, up Old Putty Road, to source their timber. Boxer had a vast knowledge of trees and their variants and chose the right wood for the job.
More yards were commissioned all around the Clarence Valley, home of the durable timbers that were most favoured. Soon Max found himself employed in the family tradition.
"We copied Eli's yards and word got around that they were of a good design. So we built one for the Austens with drafting gates," recalled Max.
"We camped up in the bush all week. I learned how to ride. It wasn't a worry for me to be alone.
"In the early days I learned to love black tea, with a billy boiled on the fire."
Boxer's children were expected to carry their weight and Max recalls how he and his younger brother Neville first handled a petrol powered chain saw, a two-man affair that was so heavy that the two boys struggled to raise the bar.
"I was 18 and Neville was just 15 and we had to lift it with straight arms because we couldn't do it any other way," recalled Max.
When a one-man saw became available - the Denarm Tornado - it was not much lighter, weighing 90 pounds on the old scale or more than 40kg in today's figures.
The strain on ligaments took its toll, pof course.
In his later years Boxer kept at his passion by purchasing smaller and smaller chainsaws, to keep the weight down so his failing arms could lift them. In the end when his great and lean strength faded, the tiny saw that he could just manage wouldn't do the job he required of it.
It is a matter of pride to do the job well and Boxer's loss of ability came as a disappointment.
The family created enduring timber work in south Gippsland, for the Meyer family at Elgee Park, where there are long curving lengths of post and rail, and numerous buildings including a great yawning horse pavilion, with a trussed roof and giant pillars for posts.
The plan for that was all in Boxer's head and the local council wanted authorised plans so the dream was put down on paper in an architect's office. In the end the plans were charged out at a greater rate than Boxer quoted for the build.
These days the business of building enduring timber structures in the style of Boxer continues with his two grandsons Johns and Scott, sons of Max. Yulgilbar Station owned by the Meyer family is home to the latest creations.
Of course faster tools are used to prepare timber panels rather than the broad axe of old. John still uses the dangerous Hagen saw, a whirling open blade on the end of a mobile arm.
The art of erecting a post and rail fence is not readily apparent to the casual observer, and John recalls one such fan asking how they did it, with an end of a rail wedged tight and lapped over the tail end of the next plank of wood.
When it was explained how they placed the lower rail into its slot first, by leaning the fence post to one side, before standing it up and pounding the earth around it with an old crowbar, the keen observer smiled and said, "Ah ha!"
