The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Cotton fashion brands get boots dirty on farm

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
May 1 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coleambally farmer Joe Briggs addresses fashion delegates at Cotton Australia's forum to help bridge the gap between cotton growers and producers of fashion garments. Picture supplied.
Coleambally farmer Joe Briggs addresses fashion delegates at Cotton Australia's forum to help bridge the gap between cotton growers and producers of fashion garments. Picture supplied.

Global names of fashion are getting their feet dirty this week as they hear first-hand from growers about the challenges of producing the fibre for their garments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.