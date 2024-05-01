The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Feral pigs, the 'size of footballers' culled in government operation

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated May 1 2024 - 7:48pm, first published 7:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW government is on track to meet its target of culling 87,000 feral pigs through its $13 million feral pig program. File photo
The NSW government is on track to meet its target of culling 87,000 feral pigs through its $13 million feral pig program. File photo

More than 69,343 feral pigs have been culled in seven months through targeted aerial shooting and ground control operations run by the state government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.