Feral pigs, the 'size of footballers' culled in government operation

More than 69,343 feral pigs have been culled in seven months through targeted aerial shooting and ground control operations run by the state government.
This means that the government is on track to meeting its target of 87,000 feral pigs through its $13 million program.
Since October 4335 properties have participated in the program with more than 129,600 kilograms of free bait provided to farmers across NSW to ensure multiple control methods are being used as part of best practice pest animal management.
In the Central Tablelands alone 3,630 feral pigs had been culled through aerial shoots and trapping programs, with 288 properties participating.
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty visited Deborah and Sam Kwa's Summer Hill Creek property who had great success managing feral pig by working with Local Land Services on trapping and removing significant numbers of feral pigs.
Ms Moriarty said the Kwas were a great examples of what could be achieved when farmers and government worked together to tackle pest animals using an integrated approach to control.
"While we set a target of 87,000 pigs to be culled in this year, we are on track to meet that target and we've already reached almost 70,000 pigs culled across regional NSW, that is really a significant result to deal with a really big problem," Ms Moriaty said at the Kwa's property today.
"Some of these pigs can be the size of footballers, more than 100 kilograms in size, and they are damaging to properties, wildlife and native vegetation (so) it's important to work together to work together with landowners like Sam and Deborah to deal with the issue."
A key part of the program is upskilling farmers and giving them the tools and advice to effectively manage feral pigs.
In the past seven months, LLS staff have provided farmers with tailored feral pig management advice through 7394 one on one consultations.
"While numbers paint a picture of what activities have been carried out through the program, it's great to hear how this program is having a positive impact at the local and individual farm level," Ms Moriarty said.
"Our government is taking biosecurity and the feral pig problem seriously, so it's great to see that our $13 million feral pig program is delivering results."
The feral pig program is one of many government projects to boost biosecurity in NSW including $41 million to support the transition to mandatory sheep and goat electronic identification to improve biosecurity traceability.
The government is also working to recruit the state's first independent Biosecurity Commissioner and has spent $95m to protect against the spread of red imported fire ants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.