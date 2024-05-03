Moree veterans recognised with certificates of appreciation on Anzac Day eve

Kam Johnston-Wheeler received the certificates for her father, Eric George Johnston who was a National Serviceman and served with the 4RAR regiment in Vietnam in the early 1970s; her grandfather, Hugh Alfred Johnston, who was a volunteer with the CMF (Citizen Military Forces) and went to New Guinea and the Owen Stanley Ranges and her great uncle, Charles Leonard Johnston, who was in North Africa as a sapper with the 2/3 anti-tank regiment in the 9th Division of the 2nd AIF (Australian Imperial Force).

