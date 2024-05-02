The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed
Reader Survey

Time running out to have your say on what is needed from WoolPoll?

May 2 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scan the QR code to take the ACM Agri AWI WoolPoll survey.
Scan the QR code to take the ACM Agri AWI WoolPoll survey.

With the Australian Wool Innovation WoolPoll being conducted between September and November this year, it is time for woolgrowers to weigh up the pros and cons of the past three years of reduced revenue for AWI after having dropped the wool levy rate at the previous wool poll.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.