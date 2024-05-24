Young farmers' honesty shop on track to crack $100,000

Late last year, Central Coast farmers Tim Eyes and Hannah Greenshields built a little roadside store to sell leftover produce from their farmers market stalls.
It works on an honesty system. There are no staff, just a couple of fridges for stock, an Eftpos machine, a cash tin, and a book where customers add up their orders and leave notes of thanks.
Tim and Hannah built it hoping it might help pay for a holiday, but it's gone well beyond that.
After six months of operation, the honesty shop is on track to generate $100,000 by the end of the year.
Amazingly, they've only lost $30, which was stolen from the cash tin one night.
"All we heard from people when we were building it was how crazy we were and how it was going to fail," Tim said.
"And that was especially from older people. Anyone over 40 thought we were nuts."
But Tim says putting their trust in the honesty of others has paid off.
"And I think it's instilled so much trust back to us."
The honesty shop reflects the ethos of Tim and Hannah's paddock-to-plate operation, The Food Farm, which they've built around trust and transparency.
They started the business about four years ago, when Tim, who'd been contracting and managing farms in the area since he left agricultural college, became disillusioned with conventional farming and decided he wanted to do things differently.
They now run about 100 cattle, 1500 laying hens and 800 meat chickens across four properties, taking an ethical and sustainable approach.
The farm is chemical, antibiotic and hormone free, beef is grass fed and finished using time managed grazing, and chickens free range, moving onto fresh pasture every couple of days.
Tim calls it 'heart farming.'
"I just farm with heart-centred feeling and thought first," he said.
"We place care at the centre of our farming practices - care for the animal, the land, the soil and the future."
Their produce isn't cheap, but Tim, 30, and Hannah, 28, have tapped into a market happy to pay a premium for food they can feel good about eating.
Online design and publishing company Canva, in Sydney, is their biggest wholesale client.
"They feed all of their staff only organic and ethical food," Tim said.
"They're feeding 600 staff and go through 30 dozen eggs a day."
Tim and Hannah also have a handful of smaller wholesale outlets and cafe customers, while the rest of their produce is sold direct to the public at Sydney's Carriageworks Farmers Market, Gosford Farmers Market, and through their online store and farm shop.
From selling one body a month in the early days, Tim and Hannah now sell two bodies a week as well as 200 meat chickens and about 4000 eggs.
As direct marketers, social media has been key to building trust and a relationship with their customers.
They have more than 10,000 Instagram followers, who they refer to as the 'farmily', and post regular updates on farm life, the animals and why they do things the way they do.
Tim says it's about openness, transparency, and connecting people with the story of their food, including when it comes to death.
"On Instagram I really try and talk about the animals dying, and that we do think about it and we do care about it and we are really conscious in the fact of taking those lives.
"There's no closing our eyes when we drop these animals to the abattoir.
"We want to do this with thought and feeling and that brings trust and integrity for everything involved."
The Food Farm is not one farm, but a network of leased farms at Tuggerah and the Yarramalong Valley, including 200 hectares of Crown land, where they run cattle.
Tim says at one point, they were leasing about eight properties, but have since condensed that to four.
"We have about 850 acres all up, which is pretty amazing. We did the maths on it and if we were to buy it'd cost us $40 million."
They've negotiated different arrangements with land owners, depending on the situation.
"The Crown land is pretty clear cut - we pay to be there and we have a cap on how many head we can have there. Other places we pay nothing and we give them a certain amount of work in return.
"Sometimes I've had my chooks on people's farms and they've actually paid to have me there. We worked out what the cost of fertiliser would be for them and just charged them half that price and fertilised the farm with our chickens."
Tim says the key to negotiating is understanding people and what they see as valuable.
"Around here, and most places on the east coast now, money isn't valuable to someone who can afford a three or four million dollar farm in the same way it is to me," he said.
"But what we do have to offer that is valuable to them is knowledge, care and passion. And a lot of people are just inspired to have us on their farm because we're having a go.
"I think the story in it for a lot of young people or anyone trying to start, is that Australia has so much underutilised land that's just calling out to be better managed - or managed at all. There's so much land that just sits there doing nothing.
"You have to go to opportunities. You can't just expect them to find you. You really have to go looking, and then once you start that process that's when they start popping up."
Just a few years into their farming journey, Tim and Hannah are already being recognised for the quality of The Food Farm's produce and their approach to business.
Last year they were named poultry champions at the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show after their pasture raised organic chicken scored 92 points and a gold medal.
They were then selected as one of six finalists nationwide for the prestigious Royal Agricultural Society of NSW's President's Medal - the highest honour among Sydney Royal Show competitions for commercial producers of fine foods, dairy, wine, beer and cider products.
The President's Medal takes into consideration not only the commercial success and the environmental footprint, but also the social and community impact of farming businesses.
While this year's top award went to Pecora Dairy, Tim said just making the finals was an honour.
"To think that our humble chickens that live under second hand corrugated iron and just live a good life were up against multi-million dollar businesses that have been going for 15-20 years. It's pretty remarkable."
