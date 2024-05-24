The Land
Home/Recommended

Young farmers' honesty shop on track to crack $100,000

KO
By Kate Oneill
May 25 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Eyes and Hannah Greenshields operate The Food Farm using a network of leased properties on the Central Coast. Picture supplied
Tim Eyes and Hannah Greenshields operate The Food Farm using a network of leased properties on the Central Coast. Picture supplied

Late last year, Central Coast farmers Tim Eyes and Hannah Greenshields built a little roadside store to sell leftover produce from their farmers market stalls.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KO

Kate ONeill

Journalist

I'm a journalist with ACM Agriculture. Email me at kate.oneill@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.