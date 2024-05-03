The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Beekeepers face levy hike to pay back Varroa response

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated May 3 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beekeepers face levy hike to pay back Varroa response
Beekeepers face levy hike to pay back Varroa response

Beekeepers will be charged an extra one cent per kilogram under a proposal to pay back funds from the Varroa mite eradication response.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.