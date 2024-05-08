The Land
Home/Cropping

Dryland rice proves potential as second export licence comes up for debate in state parliament

JB
By Jamie Brown
May 9 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First generation farmer Bill Zhang with blast-resistant Tachiminori rice being harvested at on flood plain country at Swan Bay via Woodburn.
First generation farmer Bill Zhang with blast-resistant Tachiminori rice being harvested at on flood plain country at Swan Bay via Woodburn.

A tricky season for dryland rice on the rain-drenched Northern Rivers has highlighted some positive developments for the emerging industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.