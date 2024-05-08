Dryland rice proves potential as second export licence comes up for debate in state parliament

A tricky season for dryland rice on the rain-drenched Northern Rivers has highlighted some positive developments for the emerging industry.
New varieties developed through breeding trials near Lismore show resistance to endemic fungal disease while the hearty stand-by Tachiminori has yielded well, despite seasonal set-backs.
Meanwhile, a new proposal to allow a second export licence for Northern Rivers' grown rice goes to state parliament's lower house this week and if approved will give northern growers access to new markets.
The export licence proposal has been put on hold following previous government's decision to block such a move, despite a DPI recommendation to allow it.
A subsequent report carried out by ABARES also recommended a dual export arrangement, with growers in the south remaining under the umbrella of the NSW Rice Marketing Board.
A meeting with NSW minister for agriculture Tara Moriarity last week indicated support for a second licence which will be debated in parliament from this week.
Meanwhile, funding for further trial work finishes next month and regional rice consultant Steve Rogers says momentum must be maintained to bring the industry to fruition.
First generation grower Bill Zhang has black soil country at Swan Bay via Woodburn and is pleased with this year's seasonal outcome.
His crop of Tachiminori variety rice was totally unaffected by rice blast or Magnaporthe grisea, a debilitating fungal disease of the grain and one which has been found to be endemic to the district, but only discovered earlier this year.
Northern Rivers growers are well used to crop rotation, with sugar cane, soybeans, corn, wheat and barley in the mix.
Floods and drought have taken a toll on grower confidence, but throughout Tachiminori has been harvested, although its yield and propensity for lodging encouraged growers to trial Sherpa and other varieties, such as Topaz.
This year's blast outbreak, cultivated under warm nights and showery days, exposed those varieties as unsuitable, with 98pc of Sherpa affected by the fungus.
However, rice consultant Mr Rogers says new trial work underway shows that varieties suited to Northern Rivers sub-tropical conditions have a bright future, provided farmers regain confidence in this new industry.
A type of black grained rice is performing well at a trial farm owned by the Natural Rice Co near Tatham, via Casino. Jasmin variety is showing promise.
"The only way out of the situation we are in is with blast-resistant varieties of rice," said Mr Rogers.
