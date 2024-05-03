The Land
Mudgee Angus Breeders' sale price lifts, PTIC females strong demand

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
May 4 2024 - 8:00am
Despite recent falls, prices at the Mudgee Angus Breeders' sale have shown a surprising upward trend. Notably, two pens of cows and calves fetched a substantial $2800, while weaner steers weighing an average of 386kg reached a top price of $1400.

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

