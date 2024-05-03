Mudgee Angus Breeders' sale price lifts, PTIC females strong demand

Despite recent falls, prices at the Mudgee Angus Breeders' sale have shown a surprising upward trend. Notably, two pens of cows and calves fetched a substantial $2800, while weaner steers weighing an average of 386kg reached a top price of $1400.
McDonald Lawson Carter Pty Ltd's Bill Lawson, Mudgee, described the sale result as "very good."
"It was above vendor expectations, and the highlight was the sale of pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) females, which sold a lot dearer," Mr Lawson said.
Mr Lawson said lower prices two weeks ago had impacted the number of cattle booked for the sale.
"We had a few reluctant vendors who decided to hold off, but today, fortune favoured the brave, those who bought their cattle in," Mr Lawson said.
His colleague, Andy Carter, said there were 1200 cattle offered.
"They were extremely good cattle. The lead of the steers weighed about 380kg and sold for $1400," he said.
"The bulk of the steers were in the 300kg to 330kg range, and they were priced from 370 cents a kilo to 390c/kg, with the tops at 400c/kg.
"In the heifers, the cheapest was 280c/kg, but prices ranged to 330c/kg.
"The top-priced pen of heifers were some registered cattle from the White Brother's Coffin Creek Angus, Mudgee. They ranged between a pen of 11, averaging 358kg at $1550, another of 11, averaging 345kg at $1500, and a pen of seven, averaging 341kg for $1480.
C and M Barnett, Beau Saada, Botobolar, sold the top-priced pen of seven Coffin Creek and JAD blood steers, averaging 386kg and returning $1400. Another pen of 11 from the same vendor, averaging 285kg, made $1095.
The second top-priced pen of steers was Coffin Creek and Millah Murrah blood, offered by Cameron and Diane Scot-Fell, Wonga, Lue. The pen of seven averaged 378kg and made $1365. A pen of 19 from the same vendor, averaging 317kg, made $1230.
Damian and Joanne Cover, Woodville, Mudgee, sold a pen of eight steers, averaging 374kg, for $1365. Another pen of eight, averaging 303kg, earned $1080. Coffin Creek bulls sired the steers.
A and T Ferguson, Balabudgee, sold 17 Trio blood steers, averaging $1390, while Gooree Park Pastoral Company, Gulgong, sold 14 Bongongo blood steers, averaging 370kg for $1210.
Coffin Creek Angus sold 35 steers, averaging 312kg for $1235, while R Endacott, Burraburroo sold 25 Talooby blood steers, averaging 295kg for $1200.
Angus and Anna Macdonald, Brighton Farm Partnership, sold a pen of 15 Talooby and Baldridge blood steers averaging 315kg for $1210, while a pen of 15, averaging 289kg, made $1165.
Andrew and Cate White and family, Havilar North, Mudgee, were awarded the Peabody Trophy for the best pen of females with a pen of 13 cows and their first calves sired by Renny Lea bulls; the cows averaged 517kg and made $2800. Another pen of 12 cows with their first calves, averaging 492kg, also made $2800.
Mr White said he last won the trophy, judged this year by a well-respected cattleman, Dick Croake, in 2006. His father, PD White, won the trophy in 2007 and 2008.
The Woods family, Lambing Creek, Hargraves, sold a pen of 14 cows, averaging 662kg, for $2700. Their calves at foot averaged 145kg and were sired by Trio bulls. Another pen of 13 cows, averaging 568kg, with the calves averaging 150kg, made $2300.
Tureevale Partnership, Coolah sold 12 PTIC heifers for $1325 and another seven for $1210. They were in calf to Trio bulls.
Eagleview Partnership, Mudgee, sold three pens of Coffin Creek and Millah Murrah blood PTIC heifers for $1890. They had been joined to Talooby and Yamba bulls.
Linda Parry, Cooks Gap sold 12 cows, averaging 534kg, for $1900 and a pen of 15 PTIC heifers, averaging 439kg, for $1625. The females were sired by Magellan and Lockyer blood bulls and joined to Keystone and Gilmandyke bulls.
Ken Mayberry, Fernmount Partnership, Glenwarri, Turill, sold 20 PTIC cows for $1800, a result which he was pleased with. However, he expressed some disappointment at a pen of 16 PTIC heifers only making $1200.
Hunter White, Havilah, and Mudgee sold 32 PTIC heifers for $1600; they were joined to Coffin Creek Bulls. Five Angus/Santa Gertrudis cross heifers, account Bradop, Wigelmar joined Outwest Bulls made $1225.
Chris Schmidt, CS Livestock, said after the sale that the steer market followed the rising price trends across auction centres in the state.
He said three short weeks with public holidays had "thrown the system", but with sales numbers much reduced this week, prices began to rise.
"Ten days ago, you wouldn't have seen these prices, but they are excellent quality, Angus. The females always attract a premium here," Mr Schmidt said.
