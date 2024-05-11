Take a ride on the wild side for nature's benefit | In Fiona's Garden

I recently had the weird experience of seeing my garden - and the surrounding farmland and hills - in a radically different way.
An invisible curtain had risen, revealing a dimension I'd never consciously considered.
I'd observed plants, birds and insects, I knew there were invisible fungi and bacteria, but I'd never seen their symbiotic connection, or grasped that their sum added up to a larger whole, to nature itself.
Moreover, the feeling has lasted. I know it's how I'll see the garden from now on and how I'll care for it.
This all stemmed from a magical three-hour online symposium presented by gardener, TV presenter and author Michael McCoy, Hosting Nature, during which he chats to half a dozen people connected to the wilding movement which aims to bring more birds, insects and small creatures into our farms and gardens.
I first noticed the decline in insects in rural NSW when I noticed that our car windscreen was no longer plastered with them after a trip to town.
Also, the bogong moths have vanished, the last annual invasion was in 2017, this summer the fly population plummeted and we're increasingly concerned about the impact on bird life.
Hosting Nature began with Melbourne self-described amateur gardener and naturalist, Emma Cutting, who grew up on the land and recognises our deep human need of nature.
Her Melbourne Pollinator Corridor Handbook (2022) helps city dwellers connect with nature by planting for native bees and other pollinators.
She's thrilled to see how quickly insects multiply in response to flowery street plantings.
No chemicals, Emma says firmly. Embrace messiness, a message echoed by Professor James Hitchmough, author of Wild Beauty (2016), when explaining how different flower shapes attract different pollinators.
Isabella Tree's Wilding (2018) describes the catastrophic loss of species occurring in Britain, much of it, tragically, in the name of good agricultural practice needed in a country importing nearly half its food.
Wilding is inspiring because it describes the speed with which creatures return in the right conditions.
Isabella and her husband Charlie Burrell were rewarded within a year of closing their Sussex farm and leaving it to nature when they heard the sound of insects which they had missed for 17 years.
Re-wilding the farm was so successful, both ecologically and financially, that Isabella started applying some of its principles to the garden.
Crushed concrete was dropped and mounded to create different levels for a wide range of waterwise flowering plants.
John Little, UK founder of the Grass Roof Company, learned about the importance of habitat when his bryony plants failed to attract the bryony butterfly.
An entomologist told him that it needed somewhere to nest. John brought in sand and back came the butterfly.
John explained that creatures need to breed, hibernate and keep warm. Bark, twigs and leaf litter and bare soil for burrowing all help.
Claudia West, US author of Planting in a Post-Wild World (2015) says data shows that generalist plants attract specialist insects, because a specialist insect has a relationship with only a few plants.
This is great for garden designers, says Claudia, giving us an excellent reason to plant a wide variety of species.
Lastly, soil scientist Simon Leake stressed the value of compost: it's the only additive your soil needs, he says.
Congratulations to Michael, whose skilled questioning helped his six enthralling guest speakers to clarify many aspects of a hugely complex issue.
Hosting Nature is available online until the end of June for $95. Visit www.trybooking.com/CRJCB
