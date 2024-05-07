The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Berridale ewe competition results| Photos

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
May 7 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monaro Livestock and Property Trophy Overall Winner - Neil Lynch, McCarthys, Berridale, with AWI NSW industry relations officer, Krisi Frost. Photo: Zoe Fraser
Monaro Livestock and Property Trophy Overall Winner - Neil Lynch, McCarthys, Berridale, with AWI NSW industry relations officer, Krisi Frost. Photo: Zoe Fraser

"Quality, quality and quality", were the succinct comments made by Scott Thrift when admiring the flock of maiden ewes bred by Neil and Vicki Lynch, McCarthys, Berridale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.