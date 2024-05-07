Berridale ewe competition results| Photos

"Quality, quality and quality", were the succinct comments made by Scott Thrift when admiring the flock of maiden ewes bred by Neil and Vicki Lynch, McCarthys, Berridale.
The Main Range-blood sheep were the winning flock in the 94th annual Merino ewe competition run by the Berridale Agricultural Bureau.
It was back-to-back wins for Mr and Mrs Lynch, following their success in the 2023 competition.
On his 200ha proeprty, Mr Lynch joined 345 ewes in 2022, and had 140 maiden ewes on display, which were classed out of the 2022 drop of 190 ewe lambs.
The average micron for the adult ewes is 18.5, while for the maiden ewes it was 17.5.
Scott Thrift, AWN stud sheep specialist, Dubbo, was one of two judges with Brad Cartwright, Kempton, Crookwell, returning for the second year while associate judge was Hamish Schumack, Severn Park, Berridale.
"We could see that money was well spent on genetics, and if you are a good shepherd, they will repay you for all of their lives," Mr Thrift said.
"Looking after the sheep when they are young sets them up for all of their lives, but its how you manage them which tells in the end."
Mr Thrift said the winning flock will cut a lot of wool and their conformation was a credit to the breeders.
"If you get the body right, the skin and wool will follow and you will have a very profitable sheep," he said.
Mr Cartwright is a foundation entrant of the Crookwell Merino ewe competition in which he has had success, and thought the winning flock was "outstanding".
"They were well and truly the best grown sheep with the most wool," he said.
"The wool was fine at 18.5 microns and white with a lovely crimp.
"The ewes will continue to return profitably throughout their lifetimes."
Mr Cartwright said the more you put into your sheep the more you will earn.
"It was also evident that the better flocks have stayed on the one bloodline," he said.
"Having a good rapport with the stud and consistently getting their top genetics will certainly pay in the longterm."
Andrew and Liz Scarlett, Scarlett Family Trust, Rockbrook, Berridale, were first time entrants in the competition with their Avonside-blood, September-shorn ewes.
They had joined 1133 ewes in 2022, and their display of 320 maiden ewes represented the tops of the 482 ewe lamb drop in 2022.
Mr Scarlett said he entered the competition to improve the structure and wool growing capacity of his sheep.
"It's for the betterment of the animal," he said.
"We've been involved with sheep all of our lives and it wasn't until twenty years ago when I worked in a wool store that I worked out that not all sheep are the same.
"Since then we've been buying better rams, and doing a lot of classing and for the past seven years we have been buying our rams from Avonside."
Mr Scarlett said the input from Simon King, studmaster of Avonside at Muniong, has been crucial in achieving the current standard of his flock.
"The answer for the future is just to keep trying to be better," he said.
"My grandfather used to enter the competition and we were still interested in it."
At 1206 hundred meters above sea level, the Rockbrook flock graze on some of the highest natural and improved pastures in Australia.
Monaro Livestock and Property Trophy Overall Winner - Neil Lynch, McCarthys, Berridale, with his Main Range-blood ewes.
Cottage Park Trophy 1st Medium/Strong Wool - Neil Lynch.
Yarrawonga Trophy 2nd Medium/Strong Wool - Robert Hain, Gunyah, Cooma, with his Egelabra-blood ewes.
Elders Trophy 1st Fine Wool - Raymond Crowe, Rosemont, Berridale, with his Cottage Park-blood ewes.
Arable Trophy 2nd Fine Wool - Andrew Scarlett, Rockbrook, Berridale, with his Avonside-blood ewes.
Bindaree Trophy Short Wool - Raymond Crowe.
Hazeldean Trophy 1st Over 500 Ewes - David Fraser, Timaroo, Cooma, with his Yarrawonga-blood flock.
Manawa Trophy 1st Under 500 Ewes - Neil Lynch.
Mildon Trophy 1st Hoggets - Martin and Liz Walters, Numbla Vale, with their Yarrawonga-blood flock.
Main Range Trophy 2nd Hoggets - David Fraser.
Greg McGufficke Trophy 1st Novice - Andrew Scarlett.
Snowy Plains Trophy Most Improved - Doug Constance, Weeralong, Berridale, with his Cottage Park/Avonside-blood flock.
John Coy People's Choice Award - Neil Lynch.
Gary Thompson Memorial People's Choice Ewe Hoggets - Neil Lynch.
