Kids on deck washing and brushing Poll Herefords

Mucking out cattle stalls is hard work for even seasoned exhibitors, but for four-year-old Blair Martin and his two-year-old brother, Riley, it is pretty much all fun and games as they help their dad, Kierin, with their team of Poll Herefords at Beef 2024.
Mr Martin, his wife, Nikki, the two boys and their 13-week-old daughter, Hallie, have driven 19 hours from Forbes in central west NSW to be at Beef.
Mr Martin of Kianma Poll Hereford Stud said he had been coming to Beef since 2012 helping out friends, but this was the first time that he had entered a team of his own stud cattle in competition.
"It's a massive deal, something we've always wanted to do and we're pretty happy with our team," he said.
The Martins have brought up one bull, two heifers and a cow and a calf.
"It will be a good showing of white faced cattle on Wednesday and a really good representation of the breed," Mr Martin said.
"Obviously, we've done a lot of work back at home with feeding and breaking in our cattle and with their preparation - and our boys have been giving us a hand with that all the way through."
Mr Martin said it had been a big trip for the family and the cattle, but they had all handled it pretty well.
He joked that he did not know whether the boys were a help or hindrance, but reckoned they had been pretty good all week.
"We've had a great time with them actually - they've been down washing with us and doing the beds and mucking out," he said.
"If you see two boys walking up and down the shed with wheelbarrows, that will be them."
Mr Martin said the highlights of Beef would be spending time together as a family.
"We're pretty busy at home with jobs and different stuff and coming to the show with the whole family is good time with family - we get in and do something that we all love to do and the boys have just as much passion for it as Nikki and I do," he said.
As well as the Poll Hereford stud and a fitting business, the Martins have Kianma Rural Services which involves a livestock and haulage company, and a repro business.
"A big part of our business was breaking in and showing other people's cattle, but we're winding that back a little to concentrate on other areas," Mr Martin said.
The Martins have been showing cattle at shows in Canberra, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.
At this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show, the Martins took out prizes for Junior Champion Female Herefords and Senior Champion Bull, with one of their heifers making the top three in the interbreed section.
Mr Martin is hoping for similar success at Beef as a win would get their name out there in the industry.
"We are here to compete and we've got a good product to offer so hopefully we'll create some interest and get some new clients through the door," he said.
When asked why he chose Poll Herefords, Mr Martin said the biggest question was 'why not'.
"We're promoting them pretty heavily for their temperament and their maternal instincts, they're the best cattle off grass and there's a big push behind that they're the most sustainable cattle as well," he said.
As to what Blair thinks of his father's cattle, he said they were the best and his favourites were the baby ones.
He said he also liked putting the cows in the paddocks and shutting the gate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.