The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Kids on deck washing and brushing Poll Herefords

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
May 6 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blair and Riley Martin with one of the heifers from Kianma Poll Herefords, Forbes, NSW. Picture: Judith Maizey
Blair and Riley Martin with one of the heifers from Kianma Poll Herefords, Forbes, NSW. Picture: Judith Maizey

Mucking out cattle stalls is hard work for even seasoned exhibitors, but for four-year-old Blair Martin and his two-year-old brother, Riley, it is pretty much all fun and games as they help their dad, Kierin, with their team of Poll Herefords at Beef 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.