Tighten the screws on domestic violence: CWA

There was a unanimous showing of hands at the Country Women's Association of NSW AGM on Monday afternoon as the powerful voice from the bush backed urgent and greater controls for perpetrators of domestic violence.
The motion of urgency was triggered by a national emergency of recent violence and was lodged only the day before the AGM opened doors to 211 branch representatives from across the state.
Specifically the motion is asking for changes to bail laws - provided these do not encumber the safety of women and children.
They also want to strengthen the protection of victims under the NSW bail act, as well as record, share and track perpetrators.
Speaking for the motion, executive representatives from Murrumbidgee Lachlan group, highlighted 2023 figures showing that the 15 regional NSW murders were an annual increase of 7.6 per cent compared to a 6pc rise in greater Sydney.
Domestic violence crime in the far west and Orana regions were 3.8 times that of Sydney while New England and North West regions recorded double the city rate.
Despite the increasing rates of violence just 12pc of offenders were sentenced in 2023.
The CWA call for greater government funding for victims of violence came on the same day that the state government pledged $230 million for new initiatives in this space, building on $925m from the federal government.
The galling figures exposing the number of women killed at the hands of their domestic partner had been one every 10 days or 36 a year but recent events had lifted that crime rate to one death every four days, according to visiting Regional Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison.
Ms Aitchison, minister for transport, was speaking for the minister for women and prevention of domestic violence and sexual assault Jodie Harrison, who was not able to attend the Coffs Harbour event, despite being booked to speak, because of the immediacy of new funding promises
"Early intervention is crucial," Ms Aitchison said.
"We are looking at changing bail laws but don't want unintended consequences as too many women are now in jail for fighting back."
Inverell branch member Desi Kearsey, OAM, urged the congress of members to include drugs, along with alcohol and gambling addiction, be added to the motion - relaying to her audience a story of violent home robbery in which she subdued her attacker with a choke hold.
"It was lucky that I had martial arts training," she told her audience.
State social issues officer Leonie Fish said the causes of domestic violence needed to be investigated.
"It is a lack of kindness, a lack of empathy that is at the root of this problem," she said.
Quirindi branch representatives said it was imperative to teach people respect from early childhood.
Stephanie Stanhope from Bega branch suggested the motion be amended to include all victims of domestic violence, not just women and children to which she received widespread applause but CWA president Joy Beames advised that the motion was already worded in an open manner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.