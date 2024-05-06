The Land
Tighten the screws on domestic violence: CWA

JB
By Jamie Brown
May 6 2024 - 5:51pm
Executive members of the CWA of NSW unanimously vote for greater resources to bring domestic violence under control during day one of their annual AGM, held this year at Coffs Harbour.
There was a unanimous showing of hands at the Country Women's Association of NSW AGM on Monday afternoon as the powerful voice from the bush backed urgent and greater controls for perpetrators of domestic violence.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

