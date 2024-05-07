The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Fight of her life sent night-time thief packing

JB
By Jamie Brown
May 8 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"There was no talking it over that night", recalls Inverell CWA branch president Desi Kearsey, OAM, when describing how she fought off a surprised home invader with her bare hands. Recommended practice is to call triple zero.
"There was no talking it over that night", recalls Inverell CWA branch president Desi Kearsey, OAM, when describing how she fought off a surprised home invader with her bare hands. Recommended practice is to call triple zero.

As the CWA of NSW comes to terms with the rise in rural and regional crime, Inverell branch president Desi Kearsey, OAM, relayed her experience fighting off a home invader with her bare hands - in the dark.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.