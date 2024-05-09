The Land
It's Groundhog Day when it comes to water

May 9 2024 - 12:00pm
Renowned physicist Albert Einstein aptly put it once, that insanity is doing the same thing over and over, and expecting different results. If one the smartest people to have ever lived is saying this, then surely it shouldn't be too much to expect our governments to follow the same suit.

Senior Journalist, The Land

