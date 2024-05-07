Thumper claims champion sash in junior led steer competition at Beef 2024

An outstanding Limousin- Squaremeater bought as a young calf in September last year from the Narromine saleyards has came up trumps in the Beef 2024 junior led steer competition.
Judge Travis Luscombe, Dalby, tapped the 16 month old steer, Thumper, being handled by Lily Moore, Ilford, NSW, on the rump for the champion rosette before commenting it could "win a led steer competition anywhere in the country".
The 544 kilogram steer had a 110 square centimetre eye muscle area and 13mm rump and 10mm rib fat.
"He hits those fat specs bang on with plenty of eye muscle," he said.
"The thickness and fullness through this steer's topline, down over that rump and into the lower hindquarter is really outstanding."
Mr Luscombe admitted that he did have to look twice at Thumper when he first came into the ring in class three (500-559kg).
"Because he is so stout he appeared a bit short but when you have a good look into this calf he is incredibly long," he said.
Lily was showing Thumper for Ian Lamb from Manilla, NSW, who bought three similar steers all from a Peak Hill commercial breeder that same day at the saleyards.
Mr Lamb has been showing steers for about six years and described his steer's top accolade from 61 exhibits from NSW and Qld as a "bloody proud moment".
"It is something I can tick off the bucket list," he said.
"He was a thick little nugget when I bought him, he still had his stones (testicles) but he has really gone on."
Mr Lamb had success with the same cross in Ekka in 2019 where he won champion carcase.
Away from the show ring Mr Lamb regularly buys and feeds steers for about 100 days to supply three local butcher shops.
The next stop for Thumper and Lily, who is completing Year 12 at Scots All Saints College in Bathurst, NSW, will be Casino Beef Week later this month.
"When I got the first photos we knew he was a pretty cool calf and he has just gone on to wow us more and more each day," Lily said.
Limousins or Limousin cross cattle finished on top in all four classes which were divided up into weight categories.
Mr Luscombe - who has a long list of show steer accolades- said he was looking for steers which had good carcase attributes but also adequate fat cover which was a major driver of good eating quality.
Fellow NSW exhibitor Cody Kirk, Peak Hill had two of the blue ribbon winners - Timon a steer handled by Marcus Wythes and the heavyweight class winner, Pumbaa which was handled by Cody himself.
Mr Luscombe described Pumbaa as a "powerhouse of red meat".
The 634kg steer had easily the highest eye muscle area at 127 square centimetres.
"You put a hand on that steer and he is beautiful and soft and has that good bit of salvage over the rib," Mr Luscombe said.
The light weight winner was Lewis bred and owned by George Tucker, Gracemere.
