The Land

Change in practices provides great results at Stubbo

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated May 8 2024 - 9:43am, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From bare dirt to lush pastures, Kain Rafferty and Alana Wade, have turned things around at Wallani, Stubbo. Picture by Denis Howard
From bare dirt to lush pastures, Kain Rafferty and Alana Wade, have turned things around at Wallani, Stubbo. Picture by Denis Howard

What a difference nine months can make.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.