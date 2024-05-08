The Land
In brief: CWA resolve shines at Coffs Harbour

JB
By Jamie Brown
May 8 2024 - 10:30am
Bakery judges with the CWA Vivienne Beaumont from Wingham branch, with Ellice Schrader, Cessnock branch, inspecting cakes during the AGM.
A transparent register of water ownership in NSW has been unanimously endorsed by the Country Women's Association, one of many vital motions members have debated this week at their annual general meeting in Coffs Harbour.

