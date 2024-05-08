In brief: CWA resolve shines at Coffs Harbour

A transparent register of water ownership in NSW has been unanimously endorsed by the Country Women's Association, one of many vital motions members have debated this week at their annual general meeting in Coffs Harbour.
Stephanie Stanhope, Bega branch, made a note that politicians and businesses who own water were able to use their influence to direct policy on how water was used, and raised concerns that senior bureaucrats were in the same boat but not brought to the same account.
Coleen Will's from Quirindi, a water licence holder who sells the commodity when not needed on the farm as a form of income, said there was already enough regulation in the space.
"There's always someone on your tail," she said. "There's enough transparency already."
The CWA, with total assets amounting to $87.7 million, is divesting itself of investment in fossil fuels as it aligns itself with core values, members were told.
CWA treasurer Sharyn Buck gave her final report to the assembly after three years on the job, showing net assets were up and liabilities down.
Of the $16m invested a reduction in foreign bonds and non-performing portfolios increased the CWA's position by $1.5m in the 18 months since they changed financial direction to align with core values of supporting Australian investments.
Mistrust of appropriate technology to drive an online annual general meeting of the Country Women's Association of NSW resulted in a lost motion to go down that technical route.
Figures released by the Bungendore branch from the Southern Tablelands group, highlighting only a 60pc membership roll-up for the last three annual general meetings, was used as a reason to adopt on-line technology to include those who can't make it .
The Nelson Bay branch promoted the value of attending an AGM in person as a "social commitment", while the craft and baking displays would have no proper audience should meetings be broadcast online.
Delegates from the CWA voted unanimously in favour of asking the state government to provide better access trails into public lands, and better manage understory re-growth.
A lack of understory grazing in national park lands has been blamed for contributing to wild fires in the state, while the lack of suitable dams in these public lands placed pressure on neighbouring farm dams as water sources, advocates said.
A motion from the Lismore evening branch calling for government to demand the food industry to use a softer glue when affixing labels to cans and bottles was derided by other branch members as "over-regulation".
Detractors decried the demand, saying a big stick approach would never work, while others recommended the use of eucalyptus oil and steel wool to scrub the labels off much-needed containers.
The Cobargo branch advocated the use of WD-40 and a firm mind-set in the kitchen while the Braidwood branch hinted that "leading by way of advising and educating instead of legislating" would create better outcomes when informing users of the need to keep food labels in place - a requirement of law.
They suggested recyclers wanting to bare containers of labels resort to "a good old-fashioned soak in the sink".
The CWA has voted to advocate for two years practical training for people undertaking a nursing degree, as part of a paid position.
Advocates for the motion said nurses were typically taught "by academics who rarely spend time on the floor".
The motion met with some opposition from nurse practitioners who praised the existing system, in light of staff and funding shortages, while one veteran health professional said the move was not in the best interests.
CWA delegates voted in favour of banning children under 16 years old from "heading" a soccer ball in order to reduce the incidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
