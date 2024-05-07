NSW stud takes out Red Poll double at Beef

A dedicated approach to breeding commercial cattle has paid off for Quirindi's Omega 3 Red Poll stud, after it took both triple-colour ribbons at the Beef 2024 stud cattle championships this morning.
Seven-month-old Omega 3 Gigi won the female six months and under nine months division before going on to claim the grand champion female.
Omega 3 is by Omega 3 Sunil out of Omega 3 Gabriel.
Omega 3 Voice followed up on the male side of the ledger claiming the bull six months and under nine months crown before also securing the grand champion male ribbon.
Omega 3 Voice is by Turanga Silver out of Omega 3 Victory.
Judge Graham Brown, RSVP and Sylvan Springs Droughtmasters, Windera, Qld, made particular mention of the functionality of the cattle.
Stud owners Nicholas and Prudence Lee, Qurindi, were on their way to the major beef event when the judging took place.
Speaking from the car on their 12-hour journey, Mrs Lee said it was pleasing to know both winners were indicative of their drive to target commercial production.
The Lees cross their Red Poll cattle with their Angus herd.
She said the grand champion female Omega Gigi was structurally sound and was generally a lovely animal overall.
"That structural trait is pleasing as Red Polls aren't generally known for it," she said.
"I'm thrilled to hear that."
The grand champion male, Omega 3 Voice, was sent to the fitter, Hobbs Livestock, Molong, a little earlier than usual but that had paid off, according to Mrs Lee.
"He will potentially go onto Sydney (Royal Sydney Show) next year," she said.
The young bull will also become part of the regular Omega 3 breeding program.
Mr Brown was assisted by associate judge Belinda Webber, Pittsworth, Qld.
Breed: Red Poll
Judge: Graham Brown, Windera, Qld
No. of exhibits: 2
Calf champion male: Omega 3 Voice
Calf champion female: Omega 3 Gigi
Grand champion male: Omega 3 Voice
Grand champion female: Omega 3 Gigi
