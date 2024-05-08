Roads and bridges in sorry state

If Prime Minister Anthony Albanese can just announce $1.9 billion in taxpayer funds for Western Sydney's roads, then where is the money to fix our rural and regional roads when they are in such a dreadful state?
Monday's cash splash from the Federal Government came as a shock to many farmers and families in rural NSW, who have been left to cope with sub-standard, unsafe, restricted and even closed roads and bridges criss-crossing their communities and causing chaos on a daily basis.
The Shoalhaven region alone has seen 12 floods in four years, and artificial intelligence has detected over 2,000 road defects a week within the shire during a recent six-month study.
Countless more potholes and problems are sure to pop up after the latest series of storms - yet as the damage keeps coming, the funding does not.
Rural communities have been left to fend with damaged and dangerous roads and bridges for four years too long, with far too little federal support to get them fit for purpose.
For farmers, roads and rail are how our food and fibre gets from farm gate to dinner plate - but in their current condition, getting food on the nation's forks and clothes on their backs is becoming an increasingly impossible task.
Enough is enough. We have detoured and coped with these roads and bridges for not just months, but years, with no apparent plan for repair on the horizon.
The state government has a key role to play in getting us on the road to recovery, as do our stretched local councils, but if we're to really recover our roads and bridges, we need our Federal Treasurer to fully fund and fix our crumbling infrastructure to get our rural economy back on track.
This is a multi-billion-dollar mess, and a few million here and there won't fix it. With the Federal budget now just days from delivery, we urge the Federal Government: forget your fancy schemes, and fix our roads and bridges first.
