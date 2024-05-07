Lamb market's mixed saleyard trend

Demand from restockers and lot feeders after recent rain has helped keep lamb prices firm in the past week, although some centres early this week did record a slightly cheaper trend.
The NSW Trade Lamb Indicator finished Tuesday's trading on 689 cents a kilogram (carcase weight), which was back about 6c/kg on the same time last week.
But the softer trend was on the back of a 21c/kg rise at the end of trading last Friday and was also about 50c/kg higher than at the start of April.
The NSW Light Lamb Indicator recorded a weekly rise of 10c/kg to hit 575c/kg, with Wagga contributing 33pc to the average price.
The uptick in price was driven by processors demanding bagged lamb for the Middle East market as those destinations open up again, according to Meat and Livestock Australia.
Demand was strong at the Tamworth lamb sale on Monday, with MLA reporting restocker's confidence had been boosted by rain and processors were looking at reduced supply.
All categories were dearer and there was significant price gains for the well-finished medium weight trade lambs. The heavy trade and export lambs were firm to dearer, while the extra heavy weights improving by as much as $12 a head.
Good falls of rain in the supply area around Dubbo appeared to hamper supply and numbers were back during the Dubbo lamb sale on Monday.
The market trend was $7 to $10 stronger on the light and trade lambs, according to MLA but held steady on the heavy and extra heavy lambs.
Two-score processing lambs sold from $56 to $127 and the medium and heavy trade weights ranged from $126 to $170. Extra heavy lambs reached $232.
The dearer trend didn't extend to the Forbes sale on Tuesday, where although the usual buyers were operating it was in a cheaper market with fewer lambs.
Trade weights were $5 to $6 softer selling from $125 to $173, while the better lambs averaging 680c/kg. The 24kg to 26kg lambs were $10 softer selling from $164 to $187 and averaged 677c/kg.
In contrast, at Wagga last Thursday it was a bigger yarding, due to Anzac Day the week before.
MLA reported woolly lambs were marked down, while buyers eagerly sought lambs with shorter skins, and became increasingly willing to pay premium rates.
Support from feedlots and restockers helped underpin the trade market. The 20kg to 24kg lambs topped at $177 and MLA said the top lambs continually hit 750c/kg.
"In the export market, competition was inconsistent, with buyers showing a preference for larger, super-sized types," MLA said. Lambs weighing more than 30kg topped at $257.
