The champion Brangus exhibits which found favour in renowned judge PJ Budler's eyes

A junior Brangus bull exhibited by Theodore's Hanson Cattle Company has taken out grand champion Brangus bull of Beef 2024.
Bullakeana Who's Handsome claimed grand champion Brangus bull in the competition, nearly a year after he claimed reserve junior champion bull at Ekka in 2023.
Red Brangus cow and calf combination, Viamonte Red Bluebelle Q011, exhibited by Marty Lill of Chadwick Downs Cattle Co, Coonabarabran, NSW, claimed grand champion female.
The 128 nominated exhibits were judged by international stud cattle judge PJ Budler on Tuesday and were one of the major breeds to kick off the stud cattle judging.
Mr Budler was raised on a 5th generation cattle, sheep and goat operation in South Africa.
In 2012 he moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where he started work for global company, Trans Ova Genetics, which was recently bought out by Urus, the largest cattle genetics company in the world.
In the past 10 years, Mr Budler has travelled to 106 countries and has judged 92 breeds in 43 countries on every continent.
Prefixes of the cattle shown included, Voewood, Beejay, Bullakeana, Daly Creek, Ramsey Creek, Kaydeeay, N Bar, Lazy S, Black Label, Rockyview, Kraken, Wildcard, Jardine, Yaraandoo, Redline, Weona, Punchagin, Duarran, Oaklands, and Yabba-Do stud.
