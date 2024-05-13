Marrar Campdraft arena gets revived due to NSW grant

The small Riverina town of Marrar, near Wagga Wagga has been put on the campdrafting map as one of the pinnacle facilities throughout the southern NSW circuit.
What started as an idea at the local pub amongst a few mates has now developed into an large crowd drawing date on the calendar for the town of 358 people.
After starting from a blank canvas in a paddock in 2020, the committee soon identified some potential hazards due to the clay soil constitution with in the grounds for future events.
After putting in an application as part of round five of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities program last year, the campdraft association was awarded $107,000 for the resurfacing of the campdraft arena.
The program has delivered $160 million in funding for 530 community projects to increase the wellbeing of regional NSW communities.
Marrar Campdraft association committee member and announcer Steve Condell, said there was a large team who supported the rebuild with the contractors for the job being local, meaning all the money stayed throughout the local community.
"Marrar's not a strong horsey town," he said
"But it actually turned out that it is in regards to the local committee we put together, we are all competitors and we can all being skills to the event.
"We have stock agents and welders and machinery operators on our committee that all pitched in along with local contractors."
With the by-product of the new sand surface the committee then additionally funded the revamp of the railing and built a viewing area of the cut-out yard and the arena, which puts spectators level with the horse and rider in the cut-out yard.
"The upgrade has taken the event from being dependent on the weather to now being able to move forward and have security of a safe surface," Mr Condell said.
"Where before 10 millimetres of rain would have stopped us.
"We've gone from a red clay surface now to a laser levelled sand surface."
There was 2,500 tonnes of sand put on the arena surface during the transformation.
Throughout the 12 month long project the committee still ran events and was able to iron out the creases and make adjustments for the final product to be the most practical outcome.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke was on hand to help cut the ribbon on the new-look Marrar Campdraft arena at the offical opening at the annual campdraft held April 26.
"These improvements are essential to the expansion of the much-loved and growing sport in the local area, and will encourage increased participation from people of all ages, including locals and visitors alike," Ms Cooke said.
"This project will greatly improve the safety for users and site competitors, and will provide the Marrar Campdraft Association members with added confidence to plan and run campdraft and rodeo events, knowing that the surface can withstand different weather conditions, and is safe for both riders and livestock to compete on.
"These kinds of world-class events see big visitor numbers to the area, which of course has a substantial flow-on effect in terms of boosting the local economy, which in turn helps build stronger communities across the entire region," she said.
Brendan Halden, Marrar Campdraft Association committee member and immediate past president said the resurfacing project is a "game changer" for the community and the sport.
"We received up to 1000 entries for the three-day campdraft event over the weekend," he said.
"So the resurfacing of the arena makes me very excited for the future of our two big annual events including the main Marrar Campdraft, and the Marrar Madness Rodeo and Campdraft.
"Basically the future of our sport as a whole looks really bright,"
"It is incredible to think we can run world class events from our small community of Marrar. Both campdrafting and rodeos are growing sports, and the resurfacing of the arena will allow Marrar to facilitate that growth.
"We are beyond grateful to everyone involved in making the resurfacing happen; it's a real game changer for our sport and our community," he said.
